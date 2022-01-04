Four Buffalo Beauts selected to All-Star Showcase

Four Buffalo Beauts players have been selected for the Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Showcase in Toronto.

Forwards Taylor Accursi and Anjelica Diffendal and defenders Dominique Kremer and Marie-Jo Pelletier were among the 30 players chosen for the Jan. 29 event. Accursi, the team captain and leading scorer in franchise history, and Pelletier will be making their second All-Star appearances.

The players were selected in a vote of league general managers and coaches. Each team could nominate nine players, including a goaltender and eight skaters, at least three of whom had to be defenders.

Boston had eight players selected, Connecticut and Toronto each had seven players and Metropolitan and Minnesota Whitecaps each had two players chosen.

Four additional players will be added through fan voting that concludes Sunday at 11 p.m. The top four vote-getters will be announced Jan. 11.

The three captains – Shiann Darkangelo (Toronto), Jillian Dempsey (Boston) and Allie Thunstrom (Minnesota) – will then conduct a virtual draft to determine the rosters for each team.