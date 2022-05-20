Four Buffalo Beauts players win season awards from PHF

Four Buffalo Beauts players won major honors during the Premier Hockey Federation’s annual awards show.

Dominique Kremer was named the Defender of the Year and also was a finalist for league MVP. She led the league in goals by a defender with six, was fifth in points by a defender with 11 and was a key part of a Beauts defense that allowed the fewest goals in the league.

Elena Orlando won the Denna Laing Award, previously known as the Perseverance Award. Orlando, in her first season with the Beauts, has not missed a game since the 2016-17 season. Her streak stands at 86 consecutive games, including the regular season and playoffs.

Cassidy Vinkle was voted the “Second Star” by fans. She led the Beauts in penalty minutes with 30 and had three goals and four assists on the season. Recently signed Beauts forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis was named the “First Star” for her performance with the Toronto Six.

Grace Klienbach was Buffalo’s recipient of the PHF’s Foundation Award, given to the player on each team who most actively applies the core values of hockey to her community. Kleinbach selected the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware to receive a $10,000 donation.

Goaltender Carly Jackson (Goaltender of the Year) and rookie forward Anjelica Diffendal (Newcomer of the Year) were both finalists for their respective categories