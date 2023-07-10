The vacancies on the Rochester Americans' coaching staff were filled by the Buffalo Sabres on Monday morning with the announcement that former Buffalo defenseman Nathan Paetsch and ex-NHLer Vinny Prospal will be Seth Appert's assistant coaches for the 2023-24 season.

Paetsch and Prospal replace former Sabres Mike Weber and Michael Peca, who both moved up to NHL assistant jobs after the Amerks' push to Game 6 of the AHL's Eastern Conference final. Weber will be working in St. Louis while Peca will serve under new coach Peter Laviolette with the New York Rangers.

Paetsch has spent the last two years as a development coach, working with defensemen in both Buffalo and Rochester. Prospal joins the organization after spending three years as the head coach of HC Ceske Budejovice of the Czech league.

Paetsch played 870 games in his professional career from 2003-2020, including 157 with the Sabres from 2006-2010 and 292 with the Amerks in three stints that began and ended his career. Prospal played 1,108 NHL games with seven teams, retiring in 2013. His best seasons came in Tampa Bay, where he posted career highs in both goals (29 in 2007-08) and points (80 in 2005-06).

"I'm excited to add Nathan and Vinny to our coaching staff," Amerks head coach Seth Appert said in a statement. "The experience they bring will be invaluable for our players in their development. The character and competitiveness they displayed in their playing careers will serve us well as they become role models for our prospects. I'm looking forward to having them add to the culture we are creating in Rochester."

In addition to the Rochester assistants, the Sabres made several other personnel announcements on Monday:

1). Appert and Buffalo assistants Matt Ellis, Jason Christie, Marty Wilford and Mike Bales have all received contract extensions. The Sabres signed head coach Don Granato to a contract extension last October that runs through 2026.

2). Sabres video coordinator Justin White has been named video coach.

3). Sabres strength and conditioning coach Ed Gannon, who was hired in 2015, has been named director of physical performance and head strength coach.

4). Bob Mowry has been named associate athletic trainer under head trainer Rich Stinziano. Mowry has been with the organization since 2011.