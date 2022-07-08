Five things to know about Sabres sixth-round pick Jake Richard

Here are five things to know Jake Richard, a forward from the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League, whom the Sabres selected at No. 170 in the sixth round of the NHL draft on Friday in Montreal.

1. Richard went on scoring tear in western Michigan. Playing for Muskegon, the 17-year-old Richard scored 18 goals and 29 assists in 56 games, including five power-play goals and four game-winning goals. Richard picked up his game in the second half of the season, scoring 14 goals and 27 assists in Muskegon’s final 35 regular-season games.

2. Richard is from the south, and heading north. Richard is from Jacksonville, Fla., and is another product of the Sun Belt boom in the sport, a result of NHL expansion into Florida, Texas and Arizona. Richard’s father, Gilles, was general manager of the Augusta Riverhawks and Jacksonville Barracudas of the SPHL, and has coached hockey at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Fla.

3. Richard has options when it comes to continuing his path in hockey. Richard was a rookie in 2021-22 in Muskegon, and he is committed to play college hockey at the University of Connecticut. He also was drafted in 2020 by the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League.

4. Richard has a Huskies connection in the NHL draft. Richard was one of two UConn commits to be selected in the sixth round of the NHL draft. Four picks after the Sabres selected Richard, the San Jose Sharks selected Junior Sabres and Nichols School product Joey Muldowney at No. 174. Muldowney committed to UConn in November.

5. Muskegon has high expectations for Richard’s future. Muskegon coach Mike Hamilton sees an upside for the 5-11, 165-pound forward, particularly if he returns to the USHL for the 2022-23 season.

“He’s going to be a high-end goal scorer in our league, if not next year then the year after,” Hamilton told MuskegonSports.com in December, after Richard began to find his scoring touch. “He’s going to be leading the league at some point. Now it’s just a matter of him creating separation (from defenders) so he can make those plays, and building his strength so he won’t end up on his butt."