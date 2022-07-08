Five things to know about Sabres second-round pick Topias Leinonen

Here are five things to know about Topias Leinonen, a goalie from Jyväskylä, Finland, whom the Sabres selected at No. 41 in the second round of the NHL draft on Friday in Montreal.

1. Leinonen is the first goalie taken in the 2022 NHL draft. Entering the draft, Leinonen was the top-ranked goalie among European prospects, according to NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings. Leinonen had a .916 saves percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average in 22 games this season for JYP U20. Leinonen also helped Finland win the bronze medal at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship. However, in four games in the Finnish Elite League, the country’s top league, Leinonen had a .825 saves percentage and a 5.02 goals-against average.

2. The guy has size, stands tall. The 18-year-old Leinonen brings a physically imposing figure to the net, at 6-foot-5 and 233 pounds, which also means that as a young goalie, he still has room to grow, physically and skill-wise. Scouting reports have noted that his agility and speed are also strong assets in his style of play.

3. Leinonen is the latest in the Sabres’ habit of stacking goalies. If you know the Sabres, you’re noticing a trend. The Sabres are stockpiling young goalies, many acquired through the NHL draft. Leinonen is the latest to join a group that includes Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Devon Levi, Erik Portillo and Ryan Johnson, though, only UPL is currently under contract.

4. Leinonen is one of the Sabres’ high goalie picks. The selection of Leinonen in the second round of the draft is the Sabres’ highest goalie selection since 2006, when the Sabres selected Jhonas Enroth at No. 46 in the second round. Other notable goalies selected in the first two rounds by the Sabres include Pekka-Luukkonen (No. 54, second round in 2017), Tom Barrasso (No. 5, first round in 1983), Martin Biron (No. 16, first round in 1995) and Mika Noronen (No. 21, first round in 1997). The most recent goalie drafted by the Sabres? Portillo, taken at No. 67 in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

5. How Leinonen describes himself as a goalie. Leinonen compares himself to Vancouver's Thatcher Demko, another one of the NHL’s tall, athletic goalies. "He's a big goalie. Moving good. Young and he stops the puck. I like that,” Leinonen told NHL.com. TheHockeyWriters.com compared Leinonen to former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne and Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price – each is at least 6-foot-3.