 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erin Gehen, all-time leading scorer in Fed and at Buffalo State, re-signs with Buffalo Beauts
0 comments

Erin Gehen, all-time leading scorer in Fed and at Buffalo State, re-signs with Buffalo Beauts

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
SPORTS Girls Hockey HICKEY

West Seneca's Erin Gehen still holds the Federation record for career points.

 John Hickey/News file photo

Erin Gehen, the all-time leading scorer in the Western New York Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation and at Buffalo State, is returning for her third season with the Buffalo Beauts. 

Gehen, a West Seneca native, has seven goals and 16 points in 30 career NWHL games with the Beauts.

"Gehen is a coach's dream come true in many ways," Beauts GM Nate Oliver said in a statement. "She'll do whatever it takes to win and she battles valiantly, game in and game out. She has great acceleration and tends to find openings where she can get a break in on the goalie.”

At Buffalo State, Gehen had 54 goals, 41 assists and 95 points in 103 games – all school records. In high school, she had Fed records 112 goals, 77 assists and 189 points in just 71 games. 

She was recently named an associate director of athletics for Elmira College.

The Beauts also re-signed goaltender Caty Flagg, who was the backup goaltender for all six games last season with one appearance in which she stopped nine of 11 shots.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News