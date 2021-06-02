Erin Gehen, all-time leading scorer in Fed and at Buffalo State, re-signs with Buffalo Beauts

Erin Gehen, the all-time leading scorer in the Western New York Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation and at Buffalo State, is returning for her third season with the Buffalo Beauts.

Gehen, a West Seneca native, has seven goals and 16 points in 30 career NWHL games with the Beauts.

"Gehen is a coach's dream come true in many ways," Beauts GM Nate Oliver said in a statement. "She'll do whatever it takes to win and she battles valiantly, game in and game out. She has great acceleration and tends to find openings where she can get a break in on the goalie.”

At Buffalo State, Gehen had 54 goals, 41 assists and 95 points in 103 games – all school records. In high school, she had Fed records 112 goals, 77 assists and 189 points in just 71 games.

She was recently named an associate director of athletics for Elmira College.

The Beauts also re-signed goaltender Caty Flagg, who was the backup goaltender for all six games last season with one appearance in which she stopped nine of 11 shots.