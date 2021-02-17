Erik Brady: Covid-19 safety brings more backyard ice rinks than ever before

Buffalo, as we know, was the perfect place for the NHL’s inaugural Winter Classic. Hockey in the great outdoors is a birthright here.
This winter, Western New York is home to more backyard rinks than ever. The reason is Covid-19.
Health officials say the best way to stay safe comes down to this:
• Stay home.
• Or stay outdoors.
Backyard rinks allow you to do both at the same time. That’s why so many first-timers are putting in rinks. These are icemakers as lifesavers – part of an international trend from the Great Lakes to the Great Plains and beyond.
The evidence is more than anecdotal: Pace Landscaping & Ice Rinks, in Blasdell, typically installs as many as 60 backyard rinks each season. This winter, they put in 80 – and could have done more.
“We had to tell people we were sold out,” president Mike Pace says. “We did 80 in six weeks, and there wasn’t time to do more.”
After a friend asked him to install a backyard rink a dozen or so years ago, Pace says, he realized that rinks could be a good source of winter revenue. The business grew so well that “Ice Rinks” got added to the end of the company’s original name of Pace Landscaping.
The company is always looking for new customers, he adds, because it loses 15 to 20 rink families each year as their kids age out. This season, though, calls for new rinks “more or less exploded.” The first-timers want rinks this winter for the same reason first-timers of another sort wanted backyard pools last summer.
“Oh, yeah, it is 100 percent Covid-related,” Pace says. “Kids are home all day, on Zoom or playing video games. Rinks get them outside, and Mom can watch from the kitchen window. Or she can join them.”
Casey Cowan put in a rink behind his home in Elmwood Village for the first time. He built it the old-fashioned way – on his own.
“I did a little research,” he says, “and I’m a pretty handy guy.”
Now he figures he’ll build one every winter. He’s even thinking of cutting down a small tree so he can go bigger than the 20-by-40-foot rink he has.
“I never really loved that tree anyway,” he says.
But he loves the lifestyle that a rink affords his kids: Ava, 10, Cole, 8, and Parker, 5. They have the icy equivalent to a field of dreams, steps from their back door.
Last winter – before the pandemic shut down the world – he and his wife, Sara, put their kids into the Buffalo Shamrocks hockey program. The kids loved hockey so much that last summer he started asking friends who are rink rats for tips on how they built theirs.
“Now I’ve got the bug,” Cowan says.
He adds amenities every so often: twinkle lights in the trees, a rink-side bench for putting on skates, a fire pit for ambience. Friends can come over to skate and then sit by the fire – socially distanced socializing, all in the great outdoors.
He belongs to Backyard Ice Rinks, a private group on Facebook with more than 22,000 members, mostly in the United States and Canada, with a fair number from Western New York. Members share videos of their kids zipping around on skates, photos of their elaborately floodlit rinks – and ice-coated aphorisms: “Priorities: Rink is shoveled, driveway is not.”
Andre Gandour is another first-timer in Elmwood Village. His sons, Benjamin, 10, and Nate, 7, are grateful and skate-full. Their mother, Rebecca, says, “The kids can’t play with their friends inside anymore, but now they can have playdates outside.”
Gandour's learning curve as a rookie rink-maker was steep, he says. He framed it at Thanksgiving – securing the boards, putting in the liner – and hoped to have ice by Christmas. Warm weather argued otherwise. But the deep cold of February has been kind to rink warriors, if not to the rest of us.
Tim Riordan is another first-timer. He built a 32-by-64-foot rink for his son Finn, 9, in their expansive, sloping backyard in Clarence. The rink takes six inches of water at one end and 14 at the other.
“It took 10,000 gallons of water — and 20 hours to fill,” Riordan says. “I had the space, so I would have regretted it if I went smaller.”
Early on, he lost 8,000 gallons in a blowout at the rink’s far end. Sloping yards present such challenges. But he rebuilt, and all’s well that freezes well.
At that first Winter Classic, on New Years Day 2008, snow fell beautifully at sold-out Rich Stadium, like a snow globe lightly shaken. But there was always more to it than that. Western New York has long been congenial to the rink-at-home crowd.
And now more than ever.