Erik Brady: Covid-19 safety brings more backyard ice rinks than ever before

The company is always looking for new customers, he adds, because it loses 15 to 20 rink families each year as their kids age out. This season, though, calls for new rinks “more or less exploded.” The first-timers want rinks this winter for the same reason first-timers of another sort wanted backyard pools last summer.

“Oh, yeah, it is 100 percent Covid-related,” Pace says. “Kids are home all day, on Zoom or playing video games. Rinks get them outside, and Mom can watch from the kitchen window. Or she can join them.”

Casey Cowan put in a rink behind his home in Elmwood Village for the first time. He built it the old-fashioned way – on his own.

“I did a little research,” he says, “and I’m a pretty handy guy.”

Now he figures he’ll build one every winter. He’s even thinking of cutting down a small tree so he can go bigger than the 20-by-40-foot rink he has.

“I never really loved that tree anyway,” he says.

But he loves the lifestyle that a rink affords his kids: Ava, 10, Cole, 8, and Parker, 5. They have the icy equivalent to a field of dreams, steps from their back door.