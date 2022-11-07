East Amherst's DeSimone makes his NHL debut with Flames; Gilbert also called up

The Calgary Flames made it a Buffalo doubleheader, recalling defenseman Nick DeSimone and Dennis Gilbert from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL.

DeSimone, an East Amherst native, is a Williamsville North graduate. Gilbert, a Buffalo native, went to St. Joe’s. Both played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres as teens.

DeSimone, two weeks shy of his 28th birthday, made his NHL debut Monday night in against the New York Islanders. The Islanders won 4-3 in overtime.

DeSimone had 17 shifts and 9 minutes, 30 seconds of ice time in his first game. He finished with one shot.

His NHL debut comes after 274 games in the AHL, mostly with the San Jose Barracuda, beginning late in the 2016-17 season. He spent last season with Stockton and then was on loan to the Rochester Amerks for eight games. He played eight AHL games this season for the Wranglers with a goal and five assists.

Gilbert, 26, did not dress Monday night but is making his return to the NHL. He has played 25 career games, with 21 coming with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019-20 season. He was a 2015 third-round pick by Chicago.

He most recently played in the NHL for Colorado in the 2020-21 season. He played in 57 games last season for the Colorado Eagles in the AHL.