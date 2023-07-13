Former Buffalo Beauts General Manager Nate Oliver was among the longest-tenured employees of the women's professional hockey franchise that has been in Western New York since the 2014-15 season. Oliver has been told he will not be retained by the new league that is expected to begin play in January. The future of women's pro hockey in Buffalo is unclear as the owners of the new league have not announced franchise locations. The News offered Oliver the opportunity to write an open letter to Beauts fans.

Dear Buffalo Beauts fans, more affectionately known as “Fort Beaut”:

While the announcement of a new professional women’s hockey league beginning in January 2024 is intended to be exciting and for the best of our game, I know that this isn’t what any Buffalo Beauts fans had expected for the upcoming season, and that it would also seemingly mean the end of the Beauts.

So while I want to be optimistic for the future of women’s professional hockey in Buffalo, it is more important to me to recognize that since the news broke, no one has seemed to say, “I am sorry” to the longtime fans of the Beauts, to the other NWHL/PHF teams, to the players, or to the staff, media members, volunteers and everyone who has supported our organization.

Your feelings are valid and felt by everyone who loved the Beauts. I am sorry any of us are experiencing this. Someone should say it, so I will: I am sorry.

I would certainly also like to say thank you. We had eight seasons together and a lot of wonderful memories. Autograph lines, community events, fans who made the road trips to cheer for us at our away games, the young athletes who skated as Beauts’ honorary captains, the many youth teams who sat on the bench during warmups and scrimmaged during our intermissions, and the fans who supported this team since the very beginning and all the seasons in between.

We were tangible to you, and you were tangible to us. I also think of the fans that we lost too, such as Deb Cresanti, whom we named an annual award after and gave to the Beauts player most actively involved in the Western New York community. The fans loved us so much and really believed in us.

A tip of my hat to the local media members, particularly those handful who covered the team from the very beginning and onward. We were arguably the front-runner among the teams in women’s professional hockey to have regular media scrums and media members at practices and games. That would not have been possible without the committed journalists, broadcasters and photographers who regularly surrounded us.

Of our eight seasons, I worked for the Beauts for the last four, initially in community relations and assistant general manager, and then as general manager for the past three. It is important to acknowledge those who came before me, though – Linda Groff, Ric Seiling, Nik Fattey and Mandy Cronin. Each was intent on building a winning team in Buffalo and to provide players with opportunity.

It is also important to recognize the coaches who provided tutelage to the more than 100 players who wore the Beauts uniform: Shelley Looney, Ric Seiling, Craig Muni, Tom Draper, Cody McCormick, Pete Perram, Matt Bak, Rhea Coad, Mandy Cronin, Mark Zarbo, Julia DiTondo, Chris Baudo, Shane Madolora and Jeff State.

In particular, it was Ric, Craig and Linda who helped bring a professional hockey championship to Buffalo in the 2016-17 season by winning our league’s Isobel Cup. They set a standard for winning and for being a traditional blue-collar Buffalo team. The Beauts that followed from there adopted the same mindset of there never being an excuse for being outworked or out-cared.

All of the support staff who ran the operation were essential in making things happen on a daily basis. While there are many folks to thank, I’d like to acknowledge public address announcer Ryan Burgess, who had been the voice of the Beauts since the very beginning; along with equipment manager Joshua Wager and athletic trainer Darlene Eckhardt, who both served the Beauts players loyally for the past four seasons.

Lastly, I would like to celebrate each of the players who wore the Beauts uniform. I have long used the phrase, “Once a Beaut, always a Beaut” and I believe that with all of my heart and very being. Whether a player suited up for one game or played more than 50, each player who wore the “Beauts Blue” was part of hockey history and forever shall be.

I have had the privilege of knowing the vast majority of them over the years and have found myself speaking with many of them recently as we navigate the current uncertainty. These players took great pride in representing the city of Buffalo, the Beauts organization, women’s hockey and the fans.

I also have been cherishing the many memories the Beauts brought us. They are seemingly endless. Brianne McLaughlin’s 58-save performance against the Boston Pride to capture the 2017 Isobel Cup. Sarah Casorso’s overtime winner against Boston in 2018 at the LECOM Harborcenter in front of a packed house to move the team onto their third straight Isobel Cup final. Our rugged on-ice battles whenever the Beauts faced the Metropolitan Riveters (which included multiple fighting majors and game misconducts). Taylor Accursi’s four-goal, third-period output in the first outdoor “Buffalo Believes Classic”, and Carly Jackson shutting down and shutting out the Toronto Six 3-0 at the second one. The list could go on and on, and I am sure that each of us who loved this team has favorite memories, favorite players, and favorite moments.

As far as I am concerned, it has always been about the players and promoting the women’s game. When the Beauts first began and for much of the franchise's history, so many of the players worked secondary and tertiary jobs to make ends meet, in addition to playing pro hockey. They were teachers, nurses, police officers, baristas, bartenders and more. The players did it because they loved the game and believed in a better future for the women’s hockey players who would come after them. The players did it because they loved the Beauts and they loved Buffalo.

My sincere hope is that this isn’t a “so long” but a “see you later.” Thank you for believing in us and supporting us for eight years. It was a short period of time, but the memories and the meaning will last a lifetime and shall forever be part of Buffalo sports lore.