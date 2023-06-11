Maybe Jack Eichel knew who Charles Barkley was. Maybe he didn’t.

Either way, a smiling Barkley shared the details of an awkward meeting with Eichel on Friday in South Florida at the Golden Knights’ hotel.

Barkley was in attendance for Saturday night’s Game 4, won by Vegas to take a 3-1 series lead.

"Yesterday, I was at the hotel, I walked up to Jack Eichel and said how great he was. I think he had zero idea who I was," Barkley said during an interview with Sportsnet during Saturday’s broadcast. "I said, 'Hey, Mr. Eichel, it's an honor, you're a great player.' But, he looked at me like, 'Who the hell are you?' It was pretty funny."

Barkley noted that Eichel was pleasant and cordial in their exchange.

Charles Barkley got humbled by... Jack Eichel? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PuMdISlS84 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2023

It’s also possible that Eichel’s reaction is because Barkley has been clear that he is pulling for the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final and has shown his support for Matthew Tkachuk.

Barkley has been over the top in his praise of the NHL and the dedication of the players to the single-minded goal of winning the Cup.

"It is so awesome. I love the fact that you guys only care about winning the Stanley Cup, and that's what all sports should be," Barkley said last week. "I really wanted to win the NBA Championship, but the hockey guys, they're the best at it. We just want to win the Stanley Cup. We don't care about load management. We're not trying to pack super teams. That's why I love the sport so much."