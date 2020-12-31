 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Olympic gold medalist Emily Matheson, NHL player husband expecting baby
0 comments

Buffalo Olympic gold medalist Emily Matheson, NHL player husband expecting baby

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Sabres 5, Chicago Blackhawks 3

Emily Pfalzer is a Getzville native, Nichols grad, former Buffalo Beauts captain, an Olympic gold medalist and soon to be mom.  

 By James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Olympic ice hockey gold medalist Emily (Pfalzer) Matheson and husband, Mike, who plays for the Florida Panthers, announced Thursday on social media that she is pregnant. 

"2020 has been full of changes and challenges, but it has also given us our greatest blessing," Emily wrote on Instgram. "Baby Matheson coming June 2021! We can’t wait to meet our little boy 🥰💙"

Emily Matheson, a Nichols graduate, won gold in 2018 in South Korea and has been a fixture with Team USA. The defenseman has won four gold medals in the world championships and gold at the Under-18 worlds.

She also is a former captain of the Buffalo Beauts. As a member of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, she did not play last season when its members boycotted the National Women's Hockey League. Mike was the 23rd overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft by the Panthers. 

The Mathesons made their baby announcement with a cute photo, tying together their hockey careers. Seated behind a pile of skates, Emily is holding up her Team USA jersey with the No. 8, and "Mommy" in the nameplate. Mike is holding up a jersey with his No. 5, and "Daddy" in the nameplate.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$1.29 million for a hockey card? Wayne Gretzky rookie card is hockey’s other holy grail
Hockey

$1.29 million for a hockey card? Wayne Gretzky rookie card is hockey’s other holy grail

  • Updated

At the old O-Pee-Chee’s bubblegum and trading card factory in the Canadian city of London, Ontario, the month of December was most employees’ favorite time of the year. During most of the company’s history, that was when its eagerly anticipated packs of NHL player cards were manufactured — the crown jewel of its multi-sport product line. The process was largely manual. Once each player’s card ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Sabres jerseys over the years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News