Buffalo Jr. Sabres alum Chase Clark of Williamsville drafted by Washington Capitals

Buffalo Jr. Sabres alumnus Chase Clark, a 6-foot-6, 202-pound goalie from Williamsville, was drafted by the Washington Capitals with the No. 184 overall selection in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Clark, 19, last season helped lead the Jersey Hitmen to the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) championship and the National Collegiate Development Conference Founders' Cup for the best regular season record in the league.

Clark finished the regular season with an 18-2-1 record, three shutouts, a 1.92 goals against average and a .935 save percentage. He stopped 49 of 51 shots in the championship game. Clark also appeared in three games with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League.

Clark played for the Jr. Sabres’ Ontario Junior Hockey League team in 2019-20, posting a 12-8-1 record in 24 games.

He was the No. 23-ranked North American goalie on the central scouting list.