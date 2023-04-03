“We are very proud to welcome Bleu to our Beauts roster,” Beauts GM Nate Oliver said in a news release. “A new mascot for the team was a long time coming, and it is particularly exciting that the Beauts fans helped determine the name. Obviously, Bleu’s name is representative of a commonality among Buffalonians and the manner of spelling shares similarities with the word ‘Beaut’. We love representing our city as best as we can – it’s why the Flag of Buffalo has long been part of the Beauts emblem and why the Seal of Buffalo is donned upon our jerseys as well. Naming ‘Bleu’ as our official mascot continues that affinity we have for always representing our city to our utmost.”