The Buffalo Beauts women's hockey team unveiled its new mascot Monday.
Welcome, Bleu C. Beaut, or Bleu, for short.
Camryn Fiorani was the initial Beauts fan to have suggested the name Bleu C. Beaut. After additional fan voting determined the name was one of the top choices, the organization made the final decision.
“We are very proud to welcome Bleu to our Beauts roster,” Beauts GM Nate Oliver said in a news release. “A new mascot for the team was a long time coming, and it is particularly exciting that the Beauts fans helped determine the name. Obviously, Bleu’s name is representative of a commonality among Buffalonians and the manner of spelling shares similarities with the word ‘Beaut’. We love representing our city as best as we can – it’s why the Flag of Buffalo has long been part of the Beauts emblem and why the Seal of Buffalo is donned upon our jerseys as well. Naming ‘Bleu’ as our official mascot continues that affinity we have for always representing our city to our utmost.”
People are also reading…
The team said Bleu C. Beaut will be making appearances around Western New York and attend all Beauts home games during the 2023-24 Premier Hockey Federation season.