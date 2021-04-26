Buffalo Beauts to select No. 1 overall in NWHL draft

The Buffalo Beauts will have the No. 1 overall pick in the National Women’s Hockey League draft June 29. The Beauts hold the top pick in each of the five rounds as the league’s six teams will select 30 players.

The order was determined by winning percentage last season in games in Lake Placid and the final four in Boston. Based on that, the Beauts are followed by Connecticut, Boston, Toronto, Metropolitan and Minnesota. Metropolitan and Minnesota tied in winning percentage, but Metropolitan had a lower goal differential, so they will pick fifth.

Thanks to trades completed last season, Toronto has Metropolitan’s first-round pick and Boston’s first- and second-round picks, meaning Toronto will pick three of the first six players, barring additional moves.

Before the draft, NWHL teams will have exclusive rights to sign any of their own free agents until May 15 at 5 p.m., when unrestricted free agency begins. Draft eligible players may not sign as free agents before the draft.