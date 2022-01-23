Buffalo Beauts swept by Minnesota Whitecaps

The Buffalo Beauts lost a pair of weekend games to the Minnesota Whitecaps at the Northtown Center in Amherst.

The Whitecaps scored a 3-1 win Saturday night and a 6-1 victory Sunday afternoon. The Beauts’ losing streak moved to seven games as the team fell to 1-8 on the season.

On Saturday, the Beauts had taken a 1-0 lead on a second period goal by Claudia Kepler. Allie Thurston evened the score about four minutes later.

Minnesota’s Ashleigh Brykaliuk scored on the power play less than two minutes into the third period for a 2-1 lead and it remained that way until Thurston scored an empty-netter.

The Beauts outshot the Whitecaps in the second and third periods and finished with a 37-30 edge in shots.

On Sunday, Thurston opened the scoring for Minnesota with a power play goal in the first period before the Whitecaps scored four unanswered in the second period.

With the Beauts trailing 6-0, Autmun MacDougall scored at 10:45 of the third period, allowing the fans to throw their stuffed animals on the ice as part of the annual “Teddy Bear Toss” for charity.

The Beauts travel to Minnesota for games on Feb. 5-6 after the league’s All-Star Showcase comes to Northtown Center next Saturday.