Buffalo Beauts split weekend series with Metropolitan Riveters

The Buffalo Beauts split a weekend series with the Metropolitan Riveters at Northtown Center.

The Beauts won Saturday’s game 3-2, and then lost Sunday by the same score.

On Saturday, Anjelica Diffendal scored in the final minute of the second period to give the Beauts a 2-1 lead as Buffalo dominated the second period with a 17-2 shots advantage. The Riveters were called for five consecutive penalties, with three two-minute minors against Kelly Babstock, who spent the 2018-19 season with the Beauts.

Cassidy Vinkle then tallied in the first minute of the third period for a 3-1 edge. Madison Packer of the Riveters made the score 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining in the game, but the Beauts held on.

Emily Janiga, an East Aurora native, had an assist on Packer’s goal for the Riveters.

Carly Jackson made 17 saves for the Beauts, who outshot the Riveters 38-19.

In Sunday’s matinee, Kendall Cornine scored the equalizer at 13:28 of the third period and then the game-winner on the power play at 16:08 with a Beauts player in the penalty box for tripping.