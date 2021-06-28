Buffalo Beauts sold but will remain in Buffalo

The Buffalo Beauts, one of the original teams in the National Women’s Hockey League, has been sold to NLTT Ventures, the league announced Monday.

A league spokesman confirmed the team will remain in Buffalo.

The Minnesota Whitecaps also were sold to NLTT Ventures, an organization that combines NL Sports and Top Tier Sports, though under league rules, NLTT will be required to sell one of the teams because no group can own more than one team.

The league is transitioning away from its original model in which all the teams were owned by the league as W Hockey Partners. With this sale, all six teams have been sold.

Andy Scurto, from NL Sports, was most recently WHP’s president, replacing the league’s original commissioner Dani Rylan in March. The founder and former president of insurance software company ISCS in San Jose, Scurto made an investment in the league in November 2019 and was named to the board of governors. Scurto sold ISCS in 2017 for $160 million.

Liebman, also a previous investor in the NWHL, is the president of business operations and chief operating officer for the Texas Rangers and was part of the ownership group that bought the team in 2010. He will represent the Whitecaps on the board of governors.