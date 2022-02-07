Buffalo Beauts snap eight-game losing streak

The Buffalo Beauts snapped an eight-game losing streak and earned their second victory of the season, 6-2, against the Minnesota Whitecaps.

The Beauts, now 2-9, had not won since Nov. 20.

Six players scored for Buffalo, including Jenna Suokko, who became the first Finnish-born player to score in league history. West Seneca and SUNY Buffalo State product Erin Gehen added an empty netter.

Kennedy Gainser scored at 18:56 of the second period for a 3-1 lead and to give the Beauts some breathing room before Emilie Harley scored at 8:31 of the third period.

Minnesota was called for eight penalties in the loss.

Beauts goalie Carly Jackson made 40 saves.

The win came on the heels of an 8-1 loss Saturday to the Whitecaps. Anjelica Diffendal had the lone Beauts score after Buffalo was trailing 6-0 after two periods.