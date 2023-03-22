Buffalo Beauts coach Rhea Coad submitted her resignation last week, the team announced in a news release Wednesday.

Coad spent two seasons as the team's head coach, posting a record of 11-30-3.

“We wish Rhea the best of luck as she continues her coaching career and we thank her for her four seasons with the Beauts,” Buffalo general manager Nate Oliver said in the release. “We are currently conducting a search and are in the process of interviewing candidates to ultimately fill the role of the team’s next head coach.”

Coad initially joined the Beauts as an assistant coach during the 2019-20 season, and was an associate head coach in 2021-22 under Pete Perram. She was then promoted to succeed Perram, who moved with his family to Western Canada.

A Wheatfield native, Coad played hockey, softball and golf at SUNY Canton and was named hockey captain in the 2016-17 season. She joined the staff at Nazareth College as a part-time coach in hockey and softball in 2018 and remained with Nazareth during her first two seasons with the Beauts.

When she was promoted to Beauts' head coach, she left her coaching duties at Nazareth.