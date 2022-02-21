Buffalo Beauts return to outdoor rink, upset league-leading Toronto

The Buffalo Beauts returned to the outdoor rink at Buffalo RiverWorks for the first time since 2019 and pulled off one of the bigger upsets in the Premier Hockey Federation this season.

Behind 36 saves from Carly Jackson, the Beauts blanked first-place Toronto 3-0 on Monday.

After a scoreless first period, Claudia Kepler scored at 1:14 of the second period, with assists credited to Cassidy Vinkle and Cassidy MacPherson, for a 1-0 advantage. It was Kepler’s third goal of the season.

The score stayed that way until the final moments of the third period as the Beauts tallied a pair of empty-net goals by Dominique Kremer at 18:58 and Autumn MacDougall at 19:50.

Buffalo managed just 19 shots, but still pulled off the victory to improve to 4-10.

Toronto dropped to 11-2-1 and has 34 points, a three-point advantage over Connecticut in the league standings.

Buffalo had previously lost three games against Toronto this season, getting outscored 18-7.

The Beauts travel to Boston for games against the Pride on Saturday and Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena.