Buffalo Beauts re-sign popular defender Marie-Joe Pelletier

The Buffalo Beauts re-signed defender Marie-Jo Pelletier to her third season with the organization on the first day of the NWHL restricted free agency period. Teams have exclusive rights to sign their own players through 5 p.m. Saturday.

The 4-foot-11 Pelletier, a Beauts alternate captain since her rookie season, has six goals, 18 assists and 24 points in 30 career regular season games. She needs to two points to surpass Emily Mathewson as the career leading scorer for defenders.

"I am so excited to be returning to the Beauts for my third NWHL season," Pelletier said in a news release. "I am looking forward to being back on the ice in front of the best fans in the league. We will be ready for Season 7, and I can't be more excited to be rocking the baby blue again. I can't wait to hit the ice with the great group that we're putting together."

A 2020 NWHL All-Star, she holds the league record for power play points (12) and power play assists (9) in a season, and the franchise records for points in a season by a defender (21) and assists in a season (15, tied with Iveta Klimášová).

In 2019-20, she was named one of the NWHL Fans’ Three Stars of the Season and a finalist for Newcomer of the Year Award.