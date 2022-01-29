Buffalo Beauts, PHF All-Stars thrilled as women's pro hockey league owners invest $25 million

Shiann Darkangelo called LECOM Harborcenter home when the professional women’s ice hockey player helped the Buffalo Beauts win the Isobel Cup in 2017, which made the Northtown Center in Amherst a downgrade from the facilities she once enjoyed downtown, and those she’s afforded as captain of the recent expansion team, Toronto Six.

“We have an off-ice trainer, we have a gym for workouts and you have access to it when you want, pretty much. We have our own locker room,” Darkangelo said. “We have a coaching room, training room. As we continue to grow, I think some of these things are imperative for it to stay professional and to keep it at a high standard.”

Darkangelo, 28, was among three All-Star captains and 37 players, including eight Beauts, to compete in the Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Showcase on Saturday night before a couple of hundred spectators at “Fort Beaut,” the multipurpose rec center near the University at Buffalo North Campus, where the franchise has called home since it was relinquished to the league in 2019 by Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula. The event, which was moved from Toronto because of Covid-19 restrictions, was streamed on ESPN+.