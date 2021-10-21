Buffalo Beauts games to be streamed on ESPN+

Every Buffalo Beauts game will stream on ESPN+ under the terms of a rights agreement between the Premier Hockey Federation and ESPN.

All 60 regular season games, the Isobel Cup playoffs and championship and special events, including the outdoor game between the Beauts at Toronto Six on Feb. 21 at Buffalo RiverWorks, will be streamed.

The league, formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League, opens Nov. 6 with all teams in action. The Beauts open against Toronto at 7 p.m. at Northtown Center in Amherst.

Each team has a 20-game schedule with 10 home games and 10 away games over 19 weeks.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the PHF and most importantly for our athletes who deserve the exposure that a major network can provide,” PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a statement. “Partnering with ESPN+ is a significant step in our history as we continue to grow the sport with a platform that will introduce our new era to a larger audience with an enhanced standard for how our games will be delivered.”

ESPN+ is available for $6.99 per month or can be purchased as part of the Disney bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month (Hulu with ads) or $19.99 per month (Hulu without ads).