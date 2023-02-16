The Buffalo Beauts are adding a mascot, and the new mascot needs a name.

The team is asking fans to contribute suggestions through March 1.

The person who submits the name that is selected will receive a season ticket package for the 2023-24 Buffalo Beauts home season as well as an autographed game-used stick, the team said.

"A mascot is something that the Beauts have been missing for quite a while," GM Nate Oliver said. "We had 'Krusher' in the first two seasons of the team, and then there hasn't really been one since 2016 or 2017. We felt it was time for the Buffalo community and our Beauts fans to have a new friend on the scene."

Krusher was unveiled in February 2016.

Oliver said the team is expecting to unveil the new mascot by mid-March.

Fans can enter their suggestions by clicking here.