Buffalo Beauts announce schedule for 2021-22 season

The Beauts return to the Buffalo area after a shortened season in Lake Placid and will open the National Women’s Hockey League’s seventh season Nov. 6 against the Toronto Six.

The Beauts will play nine of their 10 home games at the Northtown Center, with the other set for outdoors in the Buffalo Beauts Classic on Feb. 21 at Buffalo RiverWorks. The Beauts had the league’s only previous outdoor game in the 2019-20 season, also at RiverWorks.

For the NWHL’s seventh season, teams will play 10 home games and 10 away games and will meet each of the league’s other teams for four games.

After the opening, the Beauts travel to the Metropolitan Riveters and the Minnesota Whitecaps for a pair of two-game sets before two home sets against Connecticut and Boston.

The Beauts conclude the 19-week season with a road trip to Connecticut on March 12-13.

The league schedule is subject to change pending the status of the coronavirus pandemic. The league will issue return to play protocols as the season gets closer.

Season tickets and group tickets are available by visiting the Beauts website or sending an email to tickets@beautshockey.com.

Nov. 6: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m.