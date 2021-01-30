Beauts win series opener on Chesson's power-play goal

Lisa Chesson scored a power-play goal with 3:50 left in the third period to give the Buffalo Beauts a 2-1 victory over the Boston Pride in the first game of their best-of-three series to play into the Isobel Cup playoffs.

Chesson's goal with assists from Jordan Juron and Brooke Stacey gave the Beauts (1-2-1) their first lead in their games in the National Women's Hockey League "bubble" at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.

Boston had defeated Buffalo, 5-1, earlier in the week and the Pride defeated the Beauts all seven times they met in the 2019-20 NWHL season.

The power-play opportunity came when Tereza Vanisova of the Pride was called for tripping with 15:08 of the third period.

The win did not come easily. Just 68 seconds after Chesson scored, Lenka Curmova of the Beauts took a 2-minute tripping minor. However, rookie goalie Carly Jackson and her defense proved equal to the task. Jackson made three saves then her teammates blocked two shots to preserve the win.

Boston scored a power-play goal at 7:50 of the first period when Lauren Kelly scored with assists from Carlee Turner and Taylor Wenczkowski. That was after Iveta Klimasova was called for a body-checking penalty.