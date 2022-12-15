Beauts to host third outdoor game at Buffalo RiverWorks

The Buffalo Beauts are heading outdoors again.

The Premier Hockey Federation team will host the third Buffalo Believes Classic at 2 p.m. Friday at Buffalo RiverWorks against the Toronto Six.

The Beauts beat Toronto, 3-0, last year in one of the highlights of their season in the outdoor game and lost 7-4 to the Metropolitan Riveters in 2019. The event was not held in the 2020-21 seasons because the entire season was held in Lake Placid.

Beauts forward Claudia Kepler scored in the second period to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead and it remained that way until empty-net goals by Dominique Kremer and Autumn MacDougall.

“We are very excited to bring the ‘Buffalo Believes Classic’ back for a third time,” Beauts GM Nate Oliver said in a news release. “The atmosphere of the game and being at RiverWorks on a wintry night I think is what gets everyone most excited – players, fans, officials, and staff alike. It’s a lot of fun, and even though it’s going to be a cold one, it is an experience that has become something that many Buffalonians and our Beauts fans really look forward to.”

Beauts alternate captain Cassidy MacPherson will be the only player to appear in all three games. McPherson is in her fourth season with the Beauts and has played in 54 games, third in franchise history.

“It’s something unique that only the Beauts have done so far,” MacPherson said in the release. “The ‘Buffalo Believes Classic’ is one of my favorite games of the season! Everyone gets so pumped up and the energy from fans is always amazing.”

The Beauts are 1-2-1 on the season while Toronto is 5-1.

The Beauts and Six will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Northtown Center when the Beauts host the “Autism Acceptance” game and will wear specially designed jerseys.

Tickets for either game can be purchased online at beauts.goigniter.com/ or at the door starting two hours before puck drop.

All-Star Game set

The league announced the 2023 All-Star Weekend will take place in Toronto with the All-Star Game on Jan. 29 at Mattamy Athletic Center (7 p.m., ESPN2).

The format will feature three teams comprised of American, Canadian and global talents selected from all seven PHF clubs and representing their countries in a mini round-robin competition and championship.

For the first time in PHF history, the All-Star event will take place in Canada. The 2022 showcase was scheduled for Toronto, but relocated to Buffalo as a result of Ontario's Covid-19 restrictions last January.