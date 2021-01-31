Beauts shut out, will play series finale against Boston

Lovisa Selander of the Boston Pride stopped 31 shots, shutting out the Buffalo Beauts 6-0 on Sunday to set up a third and deciding game of their best-of-three play-in series for a berth in the National Women's Hockey League Isobel Cup playoffs.

Selander, who has played for the Swedish national women's team and starred for four years at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, was the loser in Buffalo's 2-1 victory in the series opener on Saturday at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid. This time, though, the Beauts could not break through, even with their season high of shots on goal in five games so far.

Buffalo's rookie netminder Carly Jackson, who has stood out despite facing 163 shots in the four previous games, shut out Boston by stopping 13 shots in the first period. However, the Pride broke through for three goals in the second period. Mallory Souliotis broke the ice for the Pride just 42 seconds into the period. It stayed 1-0 until McKenna Brand scored with 1:52 to play in the frame. Then, a bad turnover led to an unassisted goal by Boston rookie Sammy Davis with just 4 seconds left before the second intermission.

Boston made it a runaway with three third-period goals against Jackson. Souliotis scored again at 2:37 of the third, Lauren Kelly tallied on the power play at 5:30 and Meghara McManus added the sixth goal at 6:19.