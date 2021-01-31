Beauts shut out, will play series finale against Boston

Lovisa Selander of the Boston Pride stopped 31 shots, shutting out the Buffalo Beauts 6-0 on Sunday to set up a third and deciding game of their best-of-three play-in series for a berth in the National Women's Hockey League Isobel Cup playoffs.
Selander, who has played for the Swedish national women's team and starred for four years at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, was the loser in Buffalo's 2-1 victory in the series opener on Saturday at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid. This time, though, the Beauts could not break through, even with their season high of shots on goal in five games so far.
Buffalo's rookie netminder Carly Jackson, who has stood out despite facing 163 shots in the four previous games, shut out Boston by stopping 13 shots in the first period. However, the Pride broke through for three goals in the second period. Mallory Souliotis broke the ice for the Pride just 42 seconds into the period. It stayed 1-0 until McKenna Brand scored with 1:52 to play in the frame. Then, a bad turnover led to an unassisted goal by Boston rookie Sammy Davis with just 4 seconds left before the second intermission.
Boston made it a runaway with three third-period goals against Jackson. Souliotis scored again at 2:37 of the third, Lauren Kelly tallied on the power play at 5:30 and Meghara McManus added the sixth goal at 6:19.
After she had faced 32 shots, Jackson was relieved by another rookie goalie, Caty Flagg, who played at UMass-Boston. Flagg stopped all four shots she faced in the remaining 9:24.
Although they failed to score, the Beauts had their most active game offensively. They outshot Boston 16-11 in the second period and pressured Selander late, but could not break through.
The Beauts and Pride will play the rubber game of their series at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
While Boston and Buffalo were going at it, the other three NWHL teams left in the competition were playing a round robin. The expansion Toronto Six handed the Minnesota a 4-3 defeat on Saturday, the first loss this season for the Whitecaps. Toronto faced the Connecticut Whale at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The final round robin game will have Connecticut meeting Minnesota at 5:30 p.m. Monday before the Buffalo-Boston finale to decide the No. 4 seed for the playoffs. After the Connecticut-Minnesota game, the top three teams will be seeded for Thursday's Isobel Cup semifinal round games. The cup championship will be 7 p.m. on Friday.
All the games are in the "bubble" setup at the Herb Brooks Arena in the Lake Placid Olympic Center.