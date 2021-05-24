Beauts re-sign popular goaltender Carly Jackson

Goaltender Carly Jackson, a finalist for National Women’s Hockey League rookie of the year, has re-signed with the Buffalo Beauts, the team announced Monday.

Jackson, drafted third overall out of Maine in 2020, started all six Beauts games in Lake Placid and faced at least 37 shots in five of the six. Jackson, who had a .909 save percentage, led the league in shots faced and saves.

"I’m so grateful to be re-signing with the Beauts for Season 7," Jackson said in a news release. "My teammates, our coaches, the staff, the fans of Buffalo, the NWHL, have all made me feel nothing but welcomed and like a true professional.

“The group we have in Buffalo is special and I can’t wait to get back to work. I expect that for Season 7 the Beauts are going to come out flying. We are hungry to prove ourselves and to bring home a championship."

Jackson was honored by the fans as one of the recipients of the 3-Stars Award and also earned the Beauts’ selection for the NWHL Foundation Award, which the league awards to the player applying the core values of hockey to her community, and growing and improving hockey culture.

"CJ brings so much character to our Beauts organization," coach Rhea Coad said in the release. "She takes the progression of her craft very seriously. CJ made huge strides in her first year, and we are very excited to watch her continue to grow professionally and personally."