Beauts pick four defenders including Nichols product in NWHL draft

As expected, the Buffalo Beauts loaded up on defenders, selecting four, including one local product, in the National Women’s Hockey League Draft on Tuesday.
The Beauts made Robert Morris University defender Emilie Harley, a Syracuse native, their first pick of the draft. They took her with the second pick overall in the first round. Buffalo owned the first overall pick, but traded it to the Connecticut Whale for a third-round pick.
Connecticut used the pick to select forward Taylor Girard of Quinnipiac University.
The Beauts used the first pick in the second round to take Pittsburgh native Anjelica Diffendal, a forward, also from Robert Morris.
Buffalo had the first three picks in the third round and selected a defender with one of them. First, they took forward Kennedy Ganser of the University of Alberta, then went back to the blue line to select Anna Zikova, a native of the Czech Republic, who played at Maine.
Ganser played four seasons at Alberta and had 34 goals and 51 assists in 112 games, plus another eight points (2-6-8) in 13 playoff games.
Missy Segall, a forward from Wellesley, Mass. and Hamilton College, was their third pick in the third round. She had nine goals and 13 assists in her junior season for the Continentals.
Buffalo native and former Nichols player Allison Attea was the Beauts pick to lead off the fourth round. Attea played at Holy Cross. In 91 career games for the Crusaders, Attea had five goals and nine assists. She blocked 92 shots her last two seasons and was team captain one season. At Nichols, Attea was vice president of her class her sophomore year.
With their final pick in the fifth round, the Beauts selected yet another defender, Casey Traill of Castleton University in Vermont. A native of South Shields, England, Traill scored 13 goals, including four on the power play, and had 17 assists in 79 games over three seasons.
Most women’s college hockey teams did not play in the 2020-21 season.