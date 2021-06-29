Beauts pick four defenders including Nichols product in NWHL draft

As expected, the Buffalo Beauts loaded up on defenders, selecting four, including one local product, in the National Women’s Hockey League Draft on Tuesday.

The Beauts made Robert Morris University defender Emilie Harley, a Syracuse native, their first pick of the draft. They took her with the second pick overall in the first round. Buffalo owned the first overall pick, but traded it to the Connecticut Whale for a third-round pick.

Connecticut used the pick to select forward Taylor Girard of Quinnipiac University.

The Beauts used the first pick in the second round to take Pittsburgh native Anjelica Diffendal, a forward, also from Robert Morris.

Buffalo had the first three picks in the third round and selected a defender with one of them. First, they took forward Kennedy Ganser of the University of Alberta, then went back to the blue line to select Anna Zikova, a native of the Czech Republic, who played at Maine.

Ganser played four seasons at Alberta and had 34 goals and 51 assists in 112 games, plus another eight points (2-6-8) in 13 playoff games.