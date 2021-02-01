Beauts lose but will play in Isobel Cup playoffs

The Buffalo Beauts lost the deciding game of its best-of-three series against the Boston Pride 7-1 in the National Women's Hockey League playoffs Monday night at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid. However, the loss did not end Buffalo's season.

A decision by the Connecticut Whale to forfeit their game against the Minnesota Whitecaps on Monday and withdraw from the tournament opened the door for Buffalo to continue in the Isobel Cup Playoffs. As the No. 4 seed, the Beauts will face No. 1 seed Toronto Six in one of two Isobel Cup semifinal games Thursday. No. 2 Minnesota will face No. 3 Boston in the other.

It was thought that the winner of Monday's Boston-Buffalo game would get the final berth as the No. 4 seed for the playoffs, and the loser's season would end.

But earlier Monday, the scheduled Minnesota-Connecticut game was postponed with no explanation from the NWHL. Later, though, the league announced it had accepted the decision of the Whale to forfeit the game and withdraw from the playoffs. No reason was given. Last week, the Metropolitan Riveters withdrew from the playoffs because members of the team had tested positive for Covid-19.

Boston took charge of the game against the Beauts with three first-period goals before Kristin Lewicki scored unassisted for Buffalo at 9:38 of the second period.