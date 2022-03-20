 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beauts end regular season with sweep of Boston Pride
Beauts end regular season with sweep of Boston Pride

  • Updated
  • 0
"Buffalo Believes Classic", outdoor women's hockey game

The Buffalo Beauts celebrate their win.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Beauts finished the regular season with a pair of overtime victories against the Boston Pride at Northtown Center.

The Beauts beat the Pride, 2-1, on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday to finish at 6-14.

On Saturday, Kennedy Ganser scored at 1:13 of overtime on assists from Taylor Accursi and Emilie Harley. Dominique Kremer had tied the game at 1-1 at 9:14 of the second period and the teams played a scoreless third period. Carly Jackson made 27 saves for Buffalo.

On Sunday, Anjelica Diffendal had the winner on the power play at 1:28 of overtime on an assist from from Ganser, who scored for the Beauts in the first period. All three Buffalo goals came on the power play.

Taylor Wasylk tied the game at 2-2 at 15:28 of the second period and the teams were scoreless in the third period. Marie-Jo Pelletier had two assists.

All six teams in the Premier Hockey Federation head to Tampa for the Isobel Cup playoffs. The Beauts will see Boston again in a preliminary round game Friday. The semifinals are Saturday and the championship game is March 28.

