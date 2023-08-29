The newly founded Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled its Original Six franchises on Tuesday, with franchises based in NHL markets – three in the United States and three in Canada – with track records of supporting the women’s game.

Boston, New York City’s tri-state area and Minneapolis-St. Paul were the U.S. sites selected as homes for the yet-to-be named teams. The Canadian franchises will be based in the nation’s three largest northeastern centers of Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

As expected, the new league means the end of a professional women's hockey franchise in Western New York. The Buffalo Beauts were one of the four founding franchises of the National Women's Hockey League in 2015, which was renamed the Premier Hockey Federation in 2021 and had grown to seven teams.

The Beauts played their first game in October 2015 and reached the Isobel Cup final in the league's first four seasons, winning the championship in 2017. The franchise has struggled on the ice since, winning a total of 20 games in the last four seasons combined, including a 5-16-3 record this past season. Initially one of the top drawing teams in the league and playing at LECOM Harborcenter, the Beauts have a dedicated but small fan base at the Northtown Center in Amherst.

Dear Fort Beaut ... Former GM Nate Oliver pens open letter to Buffalo Beauts fans Former Buffalo Beauts General Manager Nate Oliver was among the longest-tenured employees of the women's professional hockey franchise that has been in Western New York since the 2014-15 season. Oliver has been told he will not be retained by the new league that is expected to begin play in January. The future of women's pro hockey in Buffalo is unclear as the owners of the new league have not announced franchise locations. The News offered Oliver the opportunity to write an open letter to Beauts fans.

The new PWHL also announced that each team will have a 10-day window to sign three free agents through Sept. 10, before holding a 15-round draft on Sept. 18. Teams can sign no more than 20 players to contracts before training camps open in November.

Teams will play a 24-game schedule, which is expected to overlap with the women’s world championships in April, with the playoff expected to run into June.

“Today, we look ahead to a phenomenal future for the PWHL,” said Jayna Hefford, the former player’s association leader, who has switched to the management side after being named the league’s senior vice president of hockey operations. “We’ve never seen more excitement and demand for women’s sports, and through the launch of this league, the top women’s players in the world will have the opportunity to reach even greater heights.”

What’s different this time is the league bringing together many of the world’s top players, coupled with the financial backing of Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter and his wife, Kimbra, and the prominence of retired tennis great Billie Jean King, who is a PWHL board member.

Though the PWHL is privately owned, the league is expected to partner with the NHL and its teams based in their respective markets. Commissioner Gary Bettman has been a longtime supporter of women's hockey and said the NHL would back the sport once it has one professional league.

The PWHL said it is in the final stages of hiring general managers for each team. The renamed PWHL Player’s Association has a new chief, with former NHL executive Brian Burke taking over as executive director.