Zimmerman wins individual state Catholic wrestling title, St. Joe’s 1st in D-II

Monsignor Martin sent 44 wrestlers to the NYSCHSAA wrestling championships at St. Mary’s of Lancaster on Sunday.

Only one – St. Joe’s Austin Zimmerman – took home a championship.

Zimmerman soundly defeated William Casey from St. John the Baptist (West Islip) by a technical fall to win the 110-pound championship. It was his second state Catholic title in less than a year; Zimmerman won his first championship in last season’s states that were postponed to June due to the pandemic.

“I just went out there and did business,” said Zimmerman, a sophomore at St. Joe’s who’s been wrestling for seven years. “I really just try to block out the fans and try to focus on my coaches who are here to tell me what to do.”

Zimmerman dominated the championship round from the start. He opened with a series of holds to plant Casey on the ground and held a 10-1 points advantage headed into the third period. Again and again, Zimmerman was able to maintain leverage until he reached a 16-1 lead and earned the technical fall.