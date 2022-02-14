Zimmerman wins individual state Catholic wrestling title, St. Joe’s 1st in D-II

Monsignor Martin sent 44 wrestlers to the NYSCHSAA wrestling championships at St. Mary’s of Lancaster on Sunday.
Only one – St. Joe’s Austin Zimmerman – took home a championship.
Zimmerman soundly defeated William Casey from St. John the Baptist (West Islip) by a technical fall to win the 110-pound championship. It was his second state Catholic title in less than a year; Zimmerman won his first championship in last season’s states that were postponed to June due to the pandemic.
“I just went out there and did business,” said Zimmerman, a sophomore at St. Joe’s who’s been wrestling for seven years. “I really just try to block out the fans and try to focus on my coaches who are here to tell me what to do.”
Zimmerman dominated the championship round from the start. He opened with a series of holds to plant Casey on the ground and held a 10-1 points advantage headed into the third period. Again and again, Zimmerman was able to maintain leverage until he reached a 16-1 lead and earned the technical fall.
“All offseason, I’ve been working on my aggressiveness from neutral, top, bottom and I try to be aggressive. Just from experiences with other people, I learned that’s the best style,” he said.
Zimmerman was awarded the Division II Most Outstanding Wrestler trophy after the tournament and said he is looking to move up in weight classes next season.
“He’s a hard worker, the best thing he’s doing for us right now is setting an example to those guys that were on the team last year with the cut short season,” St. Joe’s coach Bradley Devlin said. “He is a demonstration of what we want to do as a program in terms of his working hard, doing your job and making sure he’s consistent, and he’s a good guy at heart, too.”
St. Joe’s was awarded first place in the Division II group. St. Francis was awarded second place and Holy Trinity (Hicksville) earned third place in that division.
Out of the 17 teams that competed Sunday, St. Joe’s finished sixth with 99.5 points. Canisius was seventh with 90, St. Francis was eighth with 56.5, St. Mary’s was 11th with 51.5, and Gow was 16th with seven points.
St. Anthony (Melville) was the overall top school with 324.5 points. Kellenberg (Uniondale) finished second overall with 242 points and Iona Prep (New Rochelle) was third overall with 221.5 points.
Canisius had two runners-up. Sam Whistler fell in the 189-pound championship to Chaminade’s (Mineola) Claudio Pinto by a narrow 3-2 decision while Braydon Vandenberg lost to Andrew Bardak of St. Anthony’s, 7-6.
Considering this season was Whistler’s first-ever as a wrestler, a runners-up medal in the state tournament isn’t too bad.
“My friend was trying to get me to wrestle and for some reason I promised him I would do it this year,” Whistler laughed. “I had fun with it and it led me to here and I’m proud of that.”
Whistler, a lacrosse player at heart, doesn’t plan on wrestling when he goes to Santa Clara University next fall.
St. Mary’s senior Trevor Sheehan earned second place in the 160-pound bracket after a tough bout with St. Anthony’s Frankie Theroux, the top seed in the bracket. Sheehan was battling back from an early 8-4 deficit to make it 10-6, but a series of blood stoppages hurt his momentum and Theroux took home a 15-8 victory.
A pair of Monsignor Martin wrestlers also earned third place in their respective brackets. Canisius’ Luke Brydges won third in the 138-pound bracket while St. Francis’ Liam Edwards took third in the 145-pound bracket by a technical fall over St. Joe’s Luke Ventresca.
Both Ventresca and Edwards celebrated their 100th career wins in the tournament. Additionally, Brydges was given an award for recording the most pins in the shortest amount of time. He notched four pins in three minutes, 21 seconds.