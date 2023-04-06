When St. Mary’s School for the Deaf girls basketball coach Jim Carmody submitted freshman Zarielle Ormsby's name to the National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association, he thought she had a chance to be selected as an All-American.

Admittedly, he thought she could be named to the second team, but when he received an email to check the association's website, he was in for a surprise.

Ormsby had been named an NDIAA Division II first-team All-American following a season in which she averaged 15.2 points and 9.6 rebounds. There are 45 NDIAA schools with basketball programs, 25 competing in Division II.

"When I found out that I was selected as an NDIAA first-team All-American, I was shocked and happy, too, because I love sports and I never expected to be selected,” Ormsby said. “This is only my second year of playing varsity basketball.

"It shows me that I worked hard and never gave up. When I play basketball, I always tell myself that I can do it and to believe in myself.”

Ormsby's consistent work ethic has captured the attention of her coach and the NDIAA.

“She is very competitive, and never stops hustling,” Carmody said. “Tough, gritty player that gives everything, regardless of the score. Willing to do whatever it takes to help her team and school.”

Carmody has been part of the Saints program for 26 years, also serving as the school's athletic director, and said other than using sign language, there is no difference in the way deaf students play basketball, compared to others.

"The only difference, really, is we sign," Carmody said. "The game is the same, and the parts that are different are the communication and hearing game. In a deaf game, there's a lot of sign language, and you have to coach every possible scenario and make sure the kids look at you as a coach to get eye contact, which is big. I have to be strategic to get their attention."

St. Mary’s finished 4-8 and 2-2 against deaf schools with eight girls on its roster. Ormsby established herself as the leader and was named an Eastern Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association All-Star.

Ormsby is the daughter of Rusty Ormsby, Class of 2000, who was named a Deaf All-American in soccer, cross country and track, along with being named the cross country runner of the year in 1999 and track runner of the year in 2000, as selected by Deaf Digest.

“I coached Zarielle's father when he was in high school," Carmody said. "She comes from a family of good athletes, starting with her grandfather, father, aunts and uncles, too. It's been full circle for me to now coach the children of former athletes. I see the same qualities in her as her dad. ...

"Zarielle is naturally competitive. She has been since she was a pre-K student. That's a quality that you can't coach. She wants to win and hates to lose.

"Being selected as an All-American doesn't happen too often, especially if you're a freshman. The future is bright for Zarielle."

Along with Ormsby's recognition, the boys' basketball team received some acknowledgment. For the third consecutive year, the team won the ESDAA DII championship.