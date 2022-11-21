Xander Hind runs for five TDs to lead Randolph football to Class D state semifinals

BROCKPORT – The sign in the Randolph student section said it all.

“Grab some popcorn, he’s putting on a show.”

And what a show it was.

Senior running back Xander Hind carried the football a career-high 48 times for 281 yards and five touchdowns as Randolph gained a measure of revenge and defeated Oakfield-Alabama/Elba of Section V, 42-26, in the Class D Far West Regional on Monday night at SUNY Brockport.

The Cardinals (11-0), who dropped a 28-22 decision to the Aggies (11-1) in last year’s Far West Regional, will play defending state champion Tioga of Section IV at 3 p.m. Friday at Union-Endicott High School near Binghamton in the state semifinals.

Randolph returns to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014, when it won a state championship.

“It’s awesome,” said Hind, a returning first-team All-Western New York selection who also ran for two two-point conversions. “And the best part is that I have played with these guys since I was 8 years old.”

Randolph started early and kept grinding all night.

Payton Slade broke a 41-yard run to set up first-and-goal on Randolph’s first series, and Hind gave the Cardinals an 8-0 lead with a 2-yard TD run and his first conversion run with 8:04 remaining in the first quarter.

Carson Conley found tight end Jaiden Huntington behind the OA/E defense on the first play of the second quarter for a 44-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The Aggies went three-and-out on their next possession, but Noah Currier’s interception at his own 18 gave O-A/E a spark. Currier broke a 71-yard TD run four plays later to bring the Aggies within 14-7.

After returning the ensuing kickoff to his own 40, Hind carried the ball on seven consecutive plays, capping the drive with a 17-yard TD burst and his second two-point conversion run of the night to make it 22-7.

The Aggies fumbled the kickoff and Randolph took over at the O-A-/E 34-yard line. Hind carried four times on the five-play drive and found the end zone from eight yards out for his second TD in just more than 2:30.

The Aggies received a fortuitous bounce late in the half as receiver Kyle Porter picked up an O-A/E fumble at the Randolph 15 and weaved his way into the end zone to make it 28-14 with 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Aggies recovered an onside kick to start the second half and marched 50 yards on nine plays. Quarterback Bodie Hyde’s 2-yard keeper made it 28-20 with 7:31 left in the third quarter.

The Cardinals relied almost exclusively on Hind from there. He carried 14 times for 58 yards on a 65-yard drive that chewed 8:43 off the clock with his 9-yard run putting Randolph ahead 42-20 with 10:48 to play.

“A lot of its Xander, but a lot of its our line, too,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said.

“The line was phenomenal,” said Hind, who now has 2,328 yards and 30 touchdowns on 265 carries this season. “It takes me a little bit, but when I get going, I just want them to keep feeding me the ball.”

After O-A/E turned the ball over on downs, Hind carried seven consecutive times for 35 yards, including an 8-yard TD that made it 42-20 with 3:18 to play.

Connor Scott added a 16-yard TD for the Aggies with 1:51 remaining. Currier finished with 14 carries for 166 yards and a TD for the Aggies, but Hind and the fourth-ranked Cardinals were too much for the state’s second-ranked team to overcome.

“I don’t think there was a moment in that game when they weren’t controlling the line of scrimmage,” O-A/E coach Tyler Winter said. “They are a great team and Hind is Hind.”

“It definitely feels good,” Brown said. “I think that after last year we felt like we let them get away with one. Tonight, we gave them a taste of Cardinal football.”