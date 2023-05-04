Niagara Wheatfield all-state boys basketball star Xander Fletcher will continue his career at Oswego. A signing ceremony was held Thursday morning at the school.

Fletcher, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, was one of the best scorers in Section VI, averaging 23.8 points, a 7.1 points per game increase from his average as a junior. He leaves Niagara Wheatfield second in career scoring with 1,560 points.

He accepted the bigger scoring responsibility for the Falcons this season and posted at least 20 points in 14 games and at least 30 in four appearances, and upped his scoring average to 29.3 points in three playoff games.

He was selected to the Niagara Frontier League first team, the All-Western New York large schools first team and the all-state third team in Class A.

Oswego was 28-3 last season and 17-1 in SUNYAC play and reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the first time in program history.