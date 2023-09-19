An investigation has determined allegations of sexual harassment within the Starpoint High School wrestling team in February were substantiated.

"Together we stand by our decision to cancel the second half of the wrestling season, our decision regarding coaching appointments for the upcoming season and our obligation to initiate a Title IX investigation to ensure a fair and impartial process to investigate the allegations," Starpoint Superintendent Sean M. Croft and Board of Education President Jeffrey Duncan said Monday in a news release.

Croft and Duncan said an "independent decision-maker" reached the conclusion after witness interviews and reviewing evidence, then compiled a report. The school leaders said the report would not be released to the public, citing privacy and confidentiality reasons, as well as an overarching responsibility to protect district students.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination by sex, including sexual harassment.

The original accusations stemmed from multiple incidents on and off school grounds during the 2022-23 school year that led the superintendent and School Board to cancel the rest of the wrestling season after the program won its first dual meet state title.

The acts were described in legal documents as "dogpiling," in which several wrestlers got on top of another wrestler. Two students accused of improper behavior during those incidents were removed from high school, and the allegations put the district in the regional spotlight.

Deanna Caldwell, a parent of two wrestlers who competed for Starpoint last year, said Tuesday she speaks on behalf of more than 15 parents who are critical of how the school district has handled the saga. She pointed specifically to a "lack of transparency" that has caused continuing backlash toward wrestlers who weren't part of the allegations.

Their shared statement also mentions the criminal investigation in March by Niagara County sheriff's deputies, who levied two second-degree harassment violations against two 17-year-old Starpoint students, but cleared them of criminal charges.

"By not releasing the report, it seems like there are some things they're hiding," Caldwell said.

Wrestling parents in a lawsuit immediately after the accusations argued the incidents were brought to light by a parent weeks after they were alleged to have occurred because the parent was upset her son was not selected by coaches to compete in the Section VI individual championships. A Niagara County State Supreme Court judge declined to rule on the motion prior to the Section VI championships, so Starpoint wrestlers did not compete in the event and could not advance to the New York State championships.

More than 30 students wrestled in the high school program last year. Caldwell said those not involved in the incident have been called "rapists and molesters" and other terms as recently as a Starpoint football game this month. She wants the district to clear the athletes who were not involved.

"We're not asking for names – we don't want that," Caldwell said, referring to the wrestlers directly involved. Her co-authored statement with other parents sheds light on what the entire wrestling team has faced.

"These continued vague statements and refusal to release the reports has led to social-media-fed rumors that are much worse than anything that was ever even claimed by the alleged victim," the statement reads. "The fallout from the administration's decisions have been devastating for the wrestling team members. Innocent young athletes have endured relentless harassment in school, in the community and on social media, leaving incredible emotional scars that have manifested as fear, anxiety and depression in their daily lives."

"The silence they're choosing has now victimized more than 30 other kids," she added later.

Caldwell pointed to the aftermath of the incidents, which led the School Board to not reappoint the wrestling coaches and also to the transfer of six wrestlers away from Starpoint, including Caldwell's son Zach, now a sophomore at St. Francis High School.

"My son wasn't interested in going back to Starpoint," Caldwell said. She said it took moving to a private school 40 minutes away to "get some relief."

Her older son, Matt, graduated in June and attends Penn State Behrend, where he will wrestle.

Caldwell's group includes primarily parents of current Starpoint wrestlers, she said, and is not identical to the group that has published a series of Change.org petitions that approach 1,000 signatures.

At the Aug. 3 board meeting, the School Board announced its coaching appointments for 2023-24, and Steve Hart, the former varsity wrestling coach, was not reappointed. Starpoint posted to Facebook on Sept. 7 that the district was looking to hire two high school wrestling coaches and one modified coach, and that the program intended to continue to field teams.

Starpoint leaders in their Monday statement about the investigation indicated a desire to move forward.

"In the coming weeks, the Board and Superintendent will announce a task force consisting of members of the school community, the community at large, and outside experts," their statement said, "to collaborate and provide a thorough review of the school’s code of conduct and relevant policies."