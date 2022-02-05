Wrestling roundup: Starpoint wins A; Pioneer and Iroquois tie in B; Chautauqua Lake narrowly takes C/D

Class B

Pioneer and Iroquois finished tied for first place with 216.5 points in the Class B championship at CSAT Middle School. Albion was third with 144.

Iroquois had four individual winners: Michael Schiffhauer at 132, Ryan Sweeney at 138, Ricky Hess at 189 and Trevor Barry at 215. It added second-place finishes at 126, 132, 145 and 285.

Pioneer winners were Daniel Kirsch at 118, Xander Kirsch at 126 and Brady Heckathorn at 152 with second-place finishers at 160 and 215.

Other weight class winners were: Lewiston-Porter’s Jarron Barrientos at 102, Cheektowaga’s Aaron Raczka at 110, Albion’s Ellwood Hafner at 145, Springville’s Nick Brown at 160, Fredonia’s Dawson Russo at 172 and Lackawanna’s Abdulrhman Adoult Alla at 285.

The top five finishers in each weight class in the Class B and C/D championships move to the state qualifier.

Class C/D

At Eden, Chautauqua Lake edged Falconer by a half-point, 212.5-212 to win the Class C/D team championship. Newfane was third with 172 points.