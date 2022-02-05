Wrestling roundup: Starpoint wins A; Pioneer and Iroquois tie in B; Chautauqua Lake narrowly takes C/D

With five individual champions, Starpoint won the Section VI Class A wrestling tournament Saturday at Grand Island.
The Spartans amassed 251.5 points. Niagara Wheatfield was second with 190 points followed by Hamburg with 172.5.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to next Saturday’s Section VI individual championship and state qualifier.
Starpoint’s winners were: Christopher Uptegrove (126), Griffin LaPlante (132), Gage LaPlante (145), Keith Coleman (152) and Matt Caldwell (215).
Collin Coughenour won at 138 for Niagara Wheatfield and Andre Clause beat teammate Trevon Matthews for the 285-pound title.
Hamburg had three individual champions: Sean Gordon (102), Ken Schmitz (110) and Luke Smeader (160).
Grand Island’s Brian Bielec won the 172-pound title with a 10-1, major decision over Starpoint’s Landon Grainy for his fifth career class championship. A two-time sectional champion, Bielec is 40-0 on the season and his semifinal victory gave him the Grand Island school record for wins with 190. Grand Island teammate Nik Massaro won the 118-pound title.
Olean’s Chris Bargy took home the crown at 189.
Class B
Pioneer and Iroquois finished tied for first place with 216.5 points in the Class B championship at CSAT Middle School. Albion was third with 144.
Iroquois had four individual winners: Michael Schiffhauer at 132, Ryan Sweeney at 138, Ricky Hess at 189 and Trevor Barry at 215. It added second-place finishes at 126, 132, 145 and 285.
Pioneer winners were Daniel Kirsch at 118, Xander Kirsch at 126 and Brady Heckathorn at 152 with second-place finishers at 160 and 215.
Other weight class winners were: Lewiston-Porter’s Jarron Barrientos at 102, Cheektowaga’s Aaron Raczka at 110, Albion’s Ellwood Hafner at 145, Springville’s Nick Brown at 160, Fredonia’s Dawson Russo at 172 and Lackawanna’s Abdulrhman Adoult Alla at 285.
The top five finishers in each weight class in the Class B and C/D championships move to the state qualifier.
Class C/D
At Eden, Chautauqua Lake edged Falconer by a half-point, 212.5-212 to win the Class C/D team championship. Newfane was third with 172 points.
Chautauqua Lake amassed its total behind the 118-pound title from Jordan Joslyn and finalists at 132 (Trent Burchanowski), 152 (John Watson) and 160 (Neves Hoose). It also had four third-place finishers.
Falconer had runner-up finishes at 138. Eden’s Shane Walczyk scored a major decision against Austin Chase, 13-4, and Newfane’s Charles Larose won a 3-0 decision against David Stein. Falconer also had five third-place finishes to help its total.
Southwestern had five individual winners with Carmine Calimeri at 102, Kenji Walters at 110, Neves Hoose at 160, Tavio Hoose at 172 and Dante Hoose at 215.
Newfane had three winners in Larose at 285, Aidan Gillings at 132 and Simon Lingle at 189.
Also winning their weight classes, Medina’s Gavin Ciarfella at 126, Maple Grove’s Luke Tomlinson at 145, and Portville’s Dakota Mascho at 152.