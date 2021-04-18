Wrestling community frustrated with Erie County recommendation against high school season

Mike Catanzaro has played three football games this season as a senior outside linebacker and running back for Williamsville North.

However, according to a recommendation last week from the Erie County Department of Health, the risks of spreading Covid-19 are too great to allow Catanzaro to participate this spring in wrestling, his best sport.

"ECDOH made the recommendation for the season to be postponed or canceled based on high levels of community transmission and the inability of competing wrestlers to wear a mask," the health department said in a statement.

The state had given counties the authority to allow higher-risk sports to proceed. Erie County gave its approval in January for basketball, football and ice hockey. However, on Jan. 28, the Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara county health departments advised against holding a wrestling season at that point. Section VI responded by moving wrestling to the spring.

Section VI plans to release a statement Wednesday, executive director Mark DiFilippo said Sunday.

What frustrates wrestlers, their coaches and families is that they don't understand how their sport could be considered more risky than football, basketball and ice hockey in the effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.