Wrestling community frustrated with Erie County recommendation against high school season

Mike Catanzaro has played three football games this season as a senior outside linebacker and running back for Williamsville North.
However, according to a recommendation last week from the Erie County Department of Health, the risks of spreading Covid-19 are too great to allow Catanzaro to participate this spring in wrestling, his best sport.
"ECDOH made the recommendation for the season to be postponed or canceled based on high levels of community transmission and the inability of competing wrestlers to wear a mask," the health department said in a statement.
The state had given counties the authority to allow higher-risk sports to proceed. Erie County gave its approval in January for basketball, football and ice hockey. However, on Jan. 28, the Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara county health departments advised against holding a wrestling season at that point. Section VI responded by moving wrestling to the spring.
Section VI plans to release a statement Wednesday, executive director Mark DiFilippo said Sunday.
What frustrates wrestlers, their coaches and families is that they don't understand how their sport could be considered more risky than football, basketball and ice hockey in the effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
"They are not treating wrestling fairly at all," said Catanzaro, who would be competing at 138 pounds after winning the Section VI title at 126 pounds in 2019 and 2020 and qualifying for the last three New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association championships.
Now, with practice for spring sports set to begin May 3, wrestlers at Erie County schools could be in limbo. ECDOH spokeswoman Kara Kane said Sunday that the factors that led to Covid-19 transmission, including close contact and respiratory secretions, have not changed since the county's initial recommendation to postpone or cancel the season in January. She noted that transmission levels and school cases are higher now than what the county was experiencing in January and February.
As an independent organization, Section VI does not require permission from the county department of health to proceed.
However, the concern is that without such permission, individual school districts would be loathe to allow their students to compete because of legal or other concerns.
Wrestling supporters cite statistics that they believe shows that competition in the sport presents the same or even less risk than other "higher-risk sports."
Dennis Bauer, the coach at Amherst and the ECIC wrestling chairman, offers this argument in favor of allowing wrestling:
• Most of New York state has already wrestled with fewer pauses than many other sports. He said Sections II (Albany area), III (Syracuse area), IV (Binghamton area) and V (Rochester area) all had zero teams paused. He said Section VIII (Nassau County) had six pauses among 50 teams and Section XI (Suffolk County) had eight teams paused among 72.
• Every state has allowed wrestling to proceed, mostly during the traditional winter season. Alaska, North Carolina, Illinois, California, New Jersey, Washington, and West Virginia began their seasons in April.
• Private wrestling clubs have been open in the state since February. He said Bison Wrestling Club in Depew has reported zero cases of transmission between wrestlers.
• College wrestling, including at the University at Buffalo, has safely occurred in Erie County, as have mixed martial arts, karate, boxing, Jiu Jitsu training and competitions.
• The New York Wrestling Association for Youth is scheduled to hold a three-day state championship tournament in Rochester in early May.
Thirteen Western New York wrestlers earned places on the podium for their top-eight finishes in their weight class at the Journeymen Rudis NYS High School Championships.
Last month, numerous Section VI wrestlers, including Catanzaro, competed in a "New York State Championships" event held in Manheim, Pa., organized by Journeymen Wrestling in Albany. The event was not affiliated with the NYSPHSAA.
"It's frustrating," said Catanzaro, the Williamsville North school record holder with 138 wins entering the season. "I've been to multiple tournaments out of state. Thousands of people at it."
Whether he is able to defend his title in his final high school season will not affect Catanzaro's future in the sport. He has signed to wrestle at Ohio University in the Mid-American Conference. Still, after competing in the sport since he was age 4, he would like to continue his growth in the sport and have the chance to wrap up his high school career in style.
Even more frustrating for the local high school wrestling community is that they have been unable to make their case directly to Erie County Health officials.
"Unfortunately, we're not able to make our case because the Department of Health has declined to meet with members of the wrestling community," Bauer said. "It's pretty clear we can't get them to look at the statistics. All anybody wants is an opportunity. If it's dangerous, then we'll stop."
Asked about a meeting with the wrestling community, Kane said, "Our school epidemiology team plans to work with wrestling coaches and schools – as we did for more than 500 students last week – as new Covid-19 cases are identified to isolate, place affected close contacts in quarantine and work to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission."
The Section VI website lists no dates for its wrestling championships, although tentative schedules in sports such as baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis are listed, most ending in the third week of June.