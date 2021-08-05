World’s Longest Basketball Game aims for 120 consecutive hours for a good cause

After Friday’s opening ceremony, spectators are welcome to watch on following days between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go to mental health awareness. Donations are accepted at www.fb21.org and on Twitter and Instagram @fbowl2021. There is also a World’s Longest Game page set up on Facebook.

“The last few years we’ve run 3-on-3 basketball tournaments with local high school and college students,” said event founder Nick Revelas. “We wanted to try to do something that had a little more excitement.

“We hope that in breaking a world record it will bring the importance of mental health to the forefront in our community.”

The game has grown in a short time.

What was once a fun gathering took a more serious turn when family friend Devin Waring committed suicide in 2017. Waring was a friend and schoolmate of Nick's at Canisius High School. Waring also was a friend of Nick’s sister Savannah, who along with Nick will be among the players in the game.

Nick decided to use the event to raise awareness about mental health and dedicate it to his friend.