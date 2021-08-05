World’s Longest Basketball Game aims for 120 consecutive hours for a good cause

The World’s Longest Basketball Game didn’t begin with such expectations six years ago in the Revelas’ family driveway.
It didn’t even have a name, as the gathering’s purpose was for folks to have a little fun playing three-on-three basketball during a block party.
That little event quickly grew into something more – a fundraiser to raise awareness about mental health that outgrew the driveway.
This year’s gathering will continue with that mission except organizers and participants hope to set a world record in the process.
The Revelas’ event changed from a 3-on-3 tournament into one 5-on-5 contest with the goal of breaking the world record for the longest basketball game, as set in the Guinness World Records.
The World’s Longest Basketball Game begins with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday at Nardin Academy. The game, which has a 6:45 p.m. tipoff, takes place in the school’s new athletic facility. Festivities include food trucks and raffles.
The game will have 24 participants (six on each team) and the world record they will try to break is 120 hours, 1 minute and 7 seconds.
According to game spokesperson Ariana Revelas, players’ shifts will last three to six hours. Those who aren’t on the court must stay in the facility. Each player receives one six-hour break. Participants will sleep in beds in the school’s locker room.
After Friday’s opening ceremony, spectators are welcome to watch on following days between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will go to mental health awareness. Donations are accepted at www.fb21.org and on Twitter and Instagram @fbowl2021. There is also a World’s Longest Game page set up on Facebook.
“The last few years we’ve run 3-on-3 basketball tournaments with local high school and college students,” said event founder Nick Revelas. “We wanted to try to do something that had a little more excitement.
“We hope that in breaking a world record it will bring the importance of mental health to the forefront in our community.”
The game has grown in a short time.
What was once a fun gathering took a more serious turn when family friend Devin Waring committed suicide in 2017. Waring was a friend and schoolmate of Nick's at Canisius High School. Waring also was a friend of Nick’s sister Savannah, who along with Nick will be among the players in the game.
Nick decided to use the event to raise awareness about mental health and dedicate it to his friend.
The fundraiser moved out of the driveway to St. Paul’s Lutheran where the past three years it has raised $75,000 for mental health resources, specifically Horizon Health Services.
Now, another expansion with a tweak.
“It’s definitely a bigger challenge,” Nick Revelas said. “It’s something we’ve never tried before. Luckily we have 24 passionate people who are passionate about mental health. … It’s an exciting challenge because even though we have to play basketball for 120 straight hours and mentally it’s tough because we have to stay in the building the whole time we have a chance to break a world record and help a lot of people in need.”
Daemen men’s basketball coach Mike MacDonald will pop in to give participants a motivational speech Friday. Revelas attended MacDonald’s basketball camp when he was younger.
“He’s always trying to find a way to help people out,” MacDonald said of Revelas. “He’s got another noble cause here.”
Ted’s, Tim Hortons, Perry’s Ice Cream and Café Aroma are among the businesses donating food and beverages for the participants, Ariana Revelas said.
“We just wanted people to be passionate about the cause and be able to play five days of basketball,” she said. “That was the only criteria. Be passionate and able to play.”