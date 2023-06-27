The 70th edition of the International Junior Masters at East Aurora Country Club teed off on Tuesday. Both the boys and girls divisions completed the first of two rounds of medal play, before match play on Thursday and Friday.

On the boys side, only four golfers shot under par. Matt Carpentier, who is from central New York, shot a 3-under 68 and holds sole possession of first place. Carpentier totaled three birdies on the back nine, and had pars on the other 15 holes.

Seven golfers are within five strokes from the lead, including Harry Takis, the No. 1-ranked junior in Australia. Takis, who is committed to San Diego State, is one stroke off the lead.

Buffalo’s Joseph Bueme is two strokes off the lead, finishing the first round with a 70 (-1) and is tied for third with Jackson Ormond, who is from the Rochester area.

Locally, Lewiston-Porter’s Rocco Randazzo, a two-time Section VI champ, is tied for 26th, notching a first-round 76 (+5). Lancaster’s Cole Jones shot a 75 (+4) while Charlie Fischer, who is playing in his final IJM, finished the first round with a 73 (+3).

Monsignor Martin’s Jack Tebeau (+6) and Jacob Dantanio (+7) shot a 77 and 78, respectively, in their opening rounds. Frontier’s Alex Schickling shot a first-round 79 (+8).

For the girls, only eight golfers are competing, representing either the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic. Americans hold the top three spots with Sophia Cellura and Alexa Phung tied for first at 4-over, while Menglu Zhu is right behind them at 5-over.

Both divisions will complete one more round of medal play on Wednesday. The top 16 boys will advance to the match play Championship Flight. Those who don’t qualify will be placed in Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze flights based on their medal-play scores.

The girls, whose match play will begin in the quarterfinal round, will be seeded 1 through 8 based on two-day aggregate scores.

Round of 16 and quarterfinals will be held on Thursday, while the semifinal and final rounds will be held on Friday.