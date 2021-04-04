 Skip to main content
WNY wrestlers score places in 'NYS' championships
Fifty-five athletes from Western New York were among the 450 wrestlers who competed in the Journeymen Rudis NYS High School Championships held Friday and Saturday at the Spook Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pa.

Journeymen wrestling of Ballston Spa organized the event to fill the void for scholastic wrestlers caused by the cancellation of the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association championships due to New York State Covid-19 protocols.

Some wrestlers competed under the auspices of wrestling clubs and not their school banners.

Thirteen Western New York wrestlers earned places on the podium for their top-eight finishes in their weight class.

Three were third-place finishers: Travis Browning of Frontier/Nickel City Club at 106 pounds, Dan Kirsch of Pioneer at 120 pounds and Cam Catrabone of Williamsville North/Spartans Wrestling Club at 126 pounds.

Fourth-place finishers were Gavin Ciarfella, Roy-Hart, at 113 pounds, Mike Schiffhauer, Iroquois, at 120 pounds, and Dakota Mascho, Portville, at 160 pounds.

Fifth-place finishers included J.R. Leuer, Starpoint, at 99 pounds, and Aidan Gillings, Newfane, at 120 pounds.

Seventh-place finishers were Ayden Buttery, Newfane, at 99 pounds, Joey Pillitteri, Falconer, at 132 pounds, and Tyler Berry, Iroquois, at 170 pounds.

Mike Catanzaro of Williamsville North/Spartans Wrestling Club at 132 pounds and Brian Bielec of Grand Island at 170 pounds each finished eighth.

The Most Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament was Kole Mulhauser of Central Square (Section III-Syracuse) at 182 pounds.

