Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon remembered telling her coach and parents after she won the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the New Balance Nationals as a junior last June that it’s “crazy” she had to redo everything she just did, including pursuing state titles in cross country and indoor and outdoor track.

Napoleon did all of that, with state championships in three sports and repeating in the 2,000 steeplechase at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia last weekend.

“It's definitely crazy that I did accomplish it all again,” said Napoleon, who is headed to North Carolina State. “It's definitely not easy to repeat a championship, repeat a national title. When I crossed the line, and I had done it again, I guess the only feeling was just relief.”

She ended her high school career alongside two friends in Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan and Orchard Park junior Noel Barlette. Both placed in the top five to earn All-America honors along with Napoleon.

Napoleon, who had set the national record at the state championships with a time of 6:18.41, defended her national title with a time of 6:19.53. Bogdan's time was 6:38.24 and Barlette's was a personal-best 6:45.53.

Amazingly, in a national championship meet, three of the top five runners in the same event were from the same area.

“I think New York is really stacked when it comes to steeple runners and just female distance runners in general," Barlette said. "To see that three Western New York runners placed in the top five is really cool, especially since we’re all friends and we’re all from Section VI."

“As a sophomore, I really think it's cool that I'm finishing in the top 10 in the nation,” said Bogdan, who finished second last year as a freshman.

The race was a funky one. It was scheduled to begin at 7:50 p.m. Friday, but a rain delay pushed it back almost four hours. Barlette estimated the race began around 11:57 p.m. and didn’t end until after midnight.

Napoleon, who had driven down Friday morning, said she just relaxed in the hotel to help pass time. She had finished second in the 800 meters earlier in the day.

As the race neared, all three stayed on the track to keep warmed up, loose and focused together. Though not initially planned, Bogdan said she enjoyed running under the lights because it was a different environment since she typically races in the daytime.

“As soon as we got under the lights, I think the adrenaline kind of hit us," Barlette said. "We didn't really feel tired and it was fun.”

Though Napoleon and Bogdan were comfortably ahead, Barlette said she was sprinting toward the finish with two other girls for fifth and sixth place, the last two spots that receive medals and All-America honors. All three finished within .16 seconds of each other, but Bogdan came out in fifth.

Barlette began the steeplechase competitively her sophomore year, but within one year, she improved her time by almost 30 seconds. Last year at nationals, she finished ninth in 7:12.45. She didn’t compete in the steeplechase at the state championships earlier this month, electing for the 1,500, which she took 12th overall.

“I really hope to just kind of see progression,” Barlette said of entering her senior year. “Just to maintain a steady progression would be nice and hopefully place higher at nationals and set some records.”

Napoleon and Bogdan also improved their times from last year by roughly 11 and 19 seconds, respectively.

Bogdan started the steeple in eighth grade simply because she wanted to try it out, she said. She knew she liked distance events, and her first steeplechase was the 3,000. She enjoyed it, and over the years, has approached the event more confidently and focused. Bogdan, who was fourth in the steeplechase and seventh in the 800 in the state meet, said she likes how the event’s obstacles make it different from other races.

“It's really interesting to kind of see how much I progressed," Bogdan said. "I'm really excited to see how I progressed over the past couple of years and hopefully I break some PRs."