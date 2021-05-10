 Skip to main content
WNY Maritime still atop News' small schools football poll
WNY Maritime still atop News' small schools football poll

  • Updated
WNY Maritime Charter defeats Maryvale 50-0

Maritime's Jion Washington (7) breaks up a pass intended for Maryvale's Javon Smith.

 Robert Kirkham

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News small schools football poll. First-place votes in brackets. Records through Sunday's games.

Rk. School Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [3] (B) 5-1 40 1

2. Southwestern (C) 5-0 35 3

3. Medina (C) 5-0 33 4

4. Iroquois (C) 4-0 28 5

5. CSP [2] (C) 5-1 24 2

6. Franklinville/Ellicottville (D) 5-1 23 9

7. Salamanca (D) 4-2 16 NR

8. Portville (D) 5-1 11 6

9. Pioneer (B) 3-0 5 7

10t. Olean (B) 4-2 3 8

10t. Eden/North Collins (C) 4-2 3 10

Others: Depew (4-1) 1, John F. Kennedy (4-2) 1.

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics).

