WNY Maritime still atop News' small schools football poll

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News small schools football poll. First-place votes in brackets. Records through Sunday's games.
Rk. School Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [3] (B) 5-1 40 1
2. Southwestern (C) 5-0 35 3
3. Medina (C) 5-0 33 4
4. Iroquois (C) 4-0 28 5
5. CSP [2] (C) 5-1 24 2
6. Franklinville/Ellicottville (D) 5-1 23 9
7. Salamanca (D) 4-2 16 NR
8. Portville (D) 5-1 11 6
9. Pioneer (B) 3-0 5 7
10t. Olean (B) 4-2 3 8
10t. Eden/North Collins (C) 4-2 3 10
Others: Depew (4-1) 1, John F. Kennedy (4-2) 1.
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics).