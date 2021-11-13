WNY Maritime/Health Sciences runs to Section VI Class B championship

The Falcons took a 16-0 lead eight minutes into the game – on Littleton’s 41-yard touchdown run at 9:12, followed by Braylen Boyd’s 34-yard touchdown run five minutes later. Littleton scored his second touchdown on a 40-yard run midway through the second quarter, and after Zyke Taylor intercepted Kleitz at midfield and returned the ball to the Chiefs' 25 with about five minutes left in the half, Littleton ran for his third touchdown, which helped the Falcons take a 30-0 lead at halftime.

Iroquois’ best scoring chance came on its ensuing drive late in the first half, when the Falcons were called for a pass interference penalty on third and six from the Falcons 40. The infraction moved the Chiefs to the Falcons 25, but the Chiefs moved only two yards on the next four plays, and Kleitz (7 for 27 passing, 104 yards, two interceptions) was unable to complete a fourth-down pass with less than two minutes left in the half.

After Boyd’s second touchdown, a 30-yard run five minutes into the second half, Iroquois was unable to complete a 10-play drive with less than five minutes left in the third, as Kleitz couldn’t find a receiver in the end zone on fourth-and-4 from the Falcons' 23. Littleton’s fourth touchdown, a 15-yard run with 1:01 left in the third, followed by Boyd’s two-point conversion run, opened the Falcons’ lead to 46-0.