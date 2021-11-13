WNY Maritime/Health Sciences runs to Section VI Class B championship

As the Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences football team celebrated at midfield at Highmark Stadium, Damien Littleton considered the progress his team has made since the start of the season.
Specifically, he recalled a pair of early-season losses against two of Western New York’s upper-echelon teams. Some had already counted out the Falcons in early September, but two losses weren’t enough to convince the Falcons of the same.
The Falcons continued toward their goal of playing in the state Class B championship and took a relentless approach from the opening moments Saturday and defeated Iroquois 62-12 for its third consecutive sectional title.
“We got blown out, and people doubted us, but we just made up for it,” Littleton said, referencing a 16-0 loss Sept. 4 at Bennett and a 59-0 loss a week later at Canisius. “We made up for it.”
The Falcons (9-2) will face the Section V champion – either Honeoye Falls-Lima or Batavia – in the Far West Regionals at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 20 at Williamsville South.
In a rematch of the Class B championship game played last spring, Littleton scored four touchdowns and ran for 272 yards on 20 carries. Even on a slick, snow-covered, synthetic surface, the Falcons found open holes and created long-yardage scoring runs in the first minutes of the game, and finished with 497 yards of offense, all on the ground.
Conversely, the Chiefs (10-1) struggled to create much in the way of offense in the first half. At one point, Iroquois had one completion for positive yardage, and had 10 yards of offense in the first half.
“They’re the champs,” said Iroquois coach Robert Pitzonka, whose team finished with 158 yards of offense, including 104 passing yards. “They’re back-to-back champs, and they’ve proven it once again. They’re a well-coached team and, offensively, they’re well-known for running the football, and they do that really well. Their backs are very tough to get down and you’ve got to tackle them real well to get them down, and defensively, they swarmed. They swarmed to the ball and gang-tackled, and made it tough to get yardage.”
The first bright spot for Iroquois came late in the third quarter, when Chiefs quarterback Trey Kleitz connected with Tyler Muskopf for a 26-yard touchdown. Kleitz’s lone scoring pass against the Falcons tied the Western New York single-season record of 37 touchdown passes, set in 2018 by Southwestern’s Cole Snyder.
But the Falcons immediately answered, on Addison Copeland III’s 55-yard touchdown run 18 seconds into the fourth, the first of Maritime’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Kleitz also ran for a 33-yard touchdown with 7:11 left in the game, but the Falcons emphasized their pass rush because, as Littleton said of Kleitz, “That’s one the best quarterbacks in Western New York.”
The Falcons took a 16-0 lead eight minutes into the game – on Littleton’s 41-yard touchdown run at 9:12, followed by Braylen Boyd’s 34-yard touchdown run five minutes later. Littleton scored his second touchdown on a 40-yard run midway through the second quarter, and after Zyke Taylor intercepted Kleitz at midfield and returned the ball to the Chiefs' 25 with about five minutes left in the half, Littleton ran for his third touchdown, which helped the Falcons take a 30-0 lead at halftime.
Iroquois’ best scoring chance came on its ensuing drive late in the first half, when the Falcons were called for a pass interference penalty on third and six from the Falcons 40. The infraction moved the Chiefs to the Falcons 25, but the Chiefs moved only two yards on the next four plays, and Kleitz (7 for 27 passing, 104 yards, two interceptions) was unable to complete a fourth-down pass with less than two minutes left in the half.
After Boyd’s second touchdown, a 30-yard run five minutes into the second half, Iroquois was unable to complete a 10-play drive with less than five minutes left in the third, as Kleitz couldn’t find a receiver in the end zone on fourth-and-4 from the Falcons' 23. Littleton’s fourth touchdown, a 15-yard run with 1:01 left in the third, followed by Boyd’s two-point conversion run, opened the Falcons’ lead to 46-0.
Jahzier McGee Beavers added a 6-yard touchdown run with 8:55 left, and Ahmadi Foster’s two-point conversion run helped the Falcons tie a Highmark Stadium playoff record with 62 points in a game; Canisius defeated St. Francis 62-19 in a Monsignor Martin High School Association playoff game at Highmark Stadium in 2014.