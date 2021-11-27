WNY Maritime/Health Sciences' run comes to an end in Class B football semifinals

Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences has put in so much work to become one of the top programs in Section VI that it’s easy to forget the program is still in its infancy.

It’s games like Saturday afternoon’s in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal where one gets an appreciation for what the Falcons have been able to achieve the past three seasons. Three division titles. Three Section VI championships. Two state semifinal appearances.

It’s also games like Saturday afternoon’s at Cicero-North Syracuse High School where the Falcons learned the hard way that there’s still a little work that needs to be done in order to take the next step necessary to be able to win a state semifinal game.

Maine-Endwell senior quarterback Mike Mancini was the unquestioned player of the game in the Class B semifinal. The speedster rushed for two long touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a score, as he proved to be disruptive to the Falcons throughout in leading the Spartans to a 41-8 victory.

Mancini may have delivered the scoring plays that knocked out the Falcons, but M-E’s ability to win the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball prevented Maritime/Health Sciences from being able to establish its signature dominant running game.