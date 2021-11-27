WNY Maritime/Health Sciences' run comes to an end in Class B football semifinals

Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences has put in so much work to become one of the top programs in Section VI that it’s easy to forget the program is still in its infancy.
It’s games like Saturday afternoon’s in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal where one gets an appreciation for what the Falcons have been able to achieve the past three seasons. Three division titles. Three Section VI championships. Two state semifinal appearances.
It’s also games like Saturday afternoon’s at Cicero-North Syracuse High School where the Falcons learned the hard way that there’s still a little work that needs to be done in order to take the next step necessary to be able to win a state semifinal game.
Maine-Endwell senior quarterback Mike Mancini was the unquestioned player of the game in the Class B semifinal. The speedster rushed for two long touchdowns, passed for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a score, as he proved to be disruptive to the Falcons throughout in leading the Spartans to a 41-8 victory.
Mancini may have delivered the scoring plays that knocked out the Falcons, but M-E’s ability to win the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball prevented Maritime/Health Sciences from being able to establish its signature dominant running game.
The Falcons made a few plays via the pass, the biggest a 73-yard bomb to Pitt-commit Addison Copeland III in the third quarter that trimmed the Spartans’ lead to 28-7.
That wasn’t enough to keep up with Mancini, who finished with 321 total yards. He scored on touchdown runs of 41 and 78 yards, an 80-yard kick return and threw touchdown passes of 60 and 16 yards.
“Our kids have to learn that in big games you have to step up and make big plays,” Falcons coach Tyree Parker said. “This is the biggest stage it’s going to get. The state championship semifinals, the state championship playoffs. You have to come ready to play. We have a lot of young guys coming back. A lot of them, it’s their first time playing in a game of this magnitude. We just have to get better. We’ve got to live for the moment, and I don’t think we did that today.”
Maine-Endwell did, which is why it returns to play Pleasantville for the state title at noon Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
The loss ends the Falcons’ 10-game winning streak and is their first against a Class B-sized foe. Maritime/Health Sciences' (10-3) other losses came against Class AA champion Bennett and Monsignor Martin runner-up and Class AA state power Canisius.
Both teams came into the semifinal with solid rushing attacks – with M-E utilizing the wing-T. The way to beat the Wing-T is to be physical and disciplined with following assignments.
The Falcons did it, sometimes. They had trouble opening holes on offense.
Add it all up, and that’s why the Falcons are feeling a little blue, even though they still had a fine season.
Mancini had a day. He outran most players wearing the red, white and blue of the Falcons. On his two long TD runs, he looked like he was stopped in the backfield, only to find a hole and run past defenders.
"He did what he needed to do to get his team over the hump,” Parker said.
The game was the final scholastic contest for Falcons seniors Copeland, David Wright and Braylen Boyd.