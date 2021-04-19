 Skip to main content
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences remains No. 1 in News' small schools football poll
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences remains No. 1 in News' small schools football poll

Western New York Maritime Charter/Health Sciences 40, Livonia 29

Western New York Maritime Charter/Health Sciences coach Tyree Parker celebrates a 40-29 victory over Livonia for the New York State Class B Far West Regional High School football game at the State University College at Brockport on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News small schools football poll:

First-place votes in brackets. Records through Sunday's games.
 

Rk. Team

Rec.

Pts.

Prev.

1. WNY Maritime/H. Sciences [4] (B2)

 

49

1

2. CSP  [1] (D)

 

44

2

3. Medina (C)

 

39

3

4t. Southwestern (C)

 

34

4

4t. Pioneer (B)

 

34

5

6. Portville (D)

 

22

7

7. Eden/North Collins (C)

 

20

8t

8. Iroquois (B1)

 

18

8t

9. Tonawanda (C)

 

10

8t

10. Olean (B)

 

4

NR

Others: Depew (),  , 1

 

 

 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Julianne Pelusi (WGRZ), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics)

