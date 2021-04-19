WNY Maritime/Health Sciences remains No. 1 in News' small schools football poll

Here is the voting for this week's Buffalo News small schools football poll:
First-place votes in brackets. Records through Sunday's games.
Rk. Team
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. WNY Maritime/H. Sciences [4] (B2)
49
1
2. CSP [1] (D)
44
2
3. Medina (C)
39
3
4t. Southwestern (C)
34
4
4t. Pioneer (B)
34
5
6. Portville (D)
22
7
7. Eden/North Collins (C)
20
8t
8. Iroquois (B1)
18
8t
9. Tonawanda (C)
10
8t
10. Olean (B)
4
NR
Others: Depew (), , 1
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Julianne Pelusi (WGRZ), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics)
