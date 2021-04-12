 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences is No. 1 in News' first small schools football poll
0 comments

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences is No. 1 in News' first small schools football poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Tyree-Paker-Albion-Mairtime-Section VI-Class B-Football-Scull-New Era Field

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences Falcons coach Ty Parker celebrates a victory over Albion Purple Eagles for the Section VI Class B title in 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here is the voting for the first Buffalo News Small Schools football poll of the season:

First-place votes in brackets. Previous represents final ranking in 2019 poll. Records through Sunday's games.

Rk. Team 

Rec. 

Pts. 

Prev. 

 1. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [4]

 2-0

 49

 2 

 2. CSP [1] (D)

 2-0

 43 

 1

 3. Medina (C)

 2-0

 39

 NR 

 4. Southwestern (C)

 2-0

 32 

 3

 5. Pioneer (B)

 2-0

 29 

 5

 6. Depew (B)

 2-0

 23 

 NR 

 7. Portville (D)

 2-0

 21 

 10

 8t. Iroquois (B)

 1-0

 12 

 NR 

 8t. Tonawanda (C)

 2-0

 12 

 NR 

 8t. Eden/North Collins (C)

 2-0 

 12 

 NR 

Receiving votes: Lackawanna (C)

 1-0 

 3

 NR 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Julianne Pelusi (WGRZ), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News