WNY Maritime/Health Sciences is No. 1 in News' first small schools football poll

Here is the voting for the first Buffalo News Small Schools football poll of the season:
First-place votes in brackets. Previous represents final ranking in 2019 poll. Records through Sunday's games.
Rk. Team
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [4]
2-0
49
2
2. CSP [1] (D)
2-0
43
1
3. Medina (C)
2-0
39
NR
4. Southwestern (C)
2-0
32
3
5. Pioneer (B)
2-0
29
5
6. Depew (B)
2-0
23
NR
7. Portville (D)
2-0
21
10
8t. Iroquois (B)
1-0
12
NR
8t. Tonawanda (C)
2-0
12
NR
8t. Eden/North Collins (C)
2-0
12
NR
Receiving votes: Lackawanna (C)
1-0
3
NR
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Julianne Pelusi (WGRZ), Tom Prince (WNY Athletics)
Here is the voting for the first Buffalo News Large Schools football poll of the season.