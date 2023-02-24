Western New York Maritime and Health Sciences have decided to disband their merged football program after five seasons together, which included three consecutive Section VI Class B championships from 2019-2021.

“We’re super appreciative of our time with Health Sciences and we created something out of nothing,” WNY Maritime Athletic Director Glynn Molinich said. “Winning sectional titles and a state semifinals run. We’ve grown and are looking to give Maritime kids more opportunities to play, and Health Sciences is in the same boat.

"We’re at two different points now but I’m super appreciative of them and what we could do together.”

Tapestry is expected to partner with WNY Maritime this fall, while Global Concepts and Buffalo Academy of Science will be joining Health Sciences. WNY Maritime/Tapestry will play in B1; Health/Global/Arts will play in B3.

“I’m overly excited,” said Health Sciences Athletic Director Ty Parker, who had served as coach for the merged Maritime-Health Sciences team. “By us being a small school, we’re not drawing too many kids. For us to lock in with Global and Buffalo Academy of Science, that’s a good pool of athletes to pick from, which is a good thing.”

The nickname for Health Sciences, Global Concepts and Buffalo Academy of Science will be the Falcons, while WNY Maritime-Tapestry will go by the Seahawks. Starting this season, the Seahawks will practice and play their games at Tapestry’s new multisport athletic complex. The $2.1 million facility is expected to be ready by Labor Day.

“They just put up a new turf field at their facility and they’re gracious enough to allow us to be their partner,” Molinich said. “It’s going to be unique and cool to mix together our Maritime veterans with some kids who probably haven’t played in the last few years.

"We want to build something positive out of this and hopefully grow into a legitimate program where we can offer modified programs as well and give kids the opportunity to play the great game of football.”

Molinich, a University at Buffalo football alumnus, will serve as the team’s coach. He spent the previous five seasons as the defensive coordinator with the WNY Maritime-Health Sciences program. Molinich’s staff will include former Bulls teammates and Maritime-Health Sciences coaches Alex Neutz, Diamond Williams and Brandon Crawford.

“We got a bunch of UB Bull alums trying to make this work and do it the right way,” Molinich said. “It’s exciting and nerve-wracking, but it’s a challenge I’m willing to accept. I’ve been around coaching my whole life so I’m excited to take that next step. I’ve had great mentors at UB to learn from and gave me a nice tool belt to take this challenge on.”

Parker will coach the Health Sciences/Global Concepts/Academy of Sciences team.

Playoff game forfeit

The WNY Maritime boys basketball team had to forfeit its Section VI Class C first-round game to Cattaraugus-Little Valley for what AD Glynn Molinich called “violations of code of conduct.”

“We had an unfortunate incident where we had some disciplinary actions from our team that went against our school's code of conduct,” Molinich said. “Working with our school’s administration, we followed our own guidelines and they would’ve had to be suspended. Going through our roster and JV we couldn’t field a viable playoff team.”

Molinich said he contacted Section VI boys basketball chairman Larry Jones last Saturday to inform him the team wouldn’t be able to compete.

“It’s an unfortunate situation all around,” Molinich said.

Catt.-Little Valley, the 16th seed, lost to No. 8 seed Chautauqua Lake 83-39 on Thursday. The Thunderbirds advance to meet No. 1 seed Randolph on Saturday.

College commitment

Williamsville North quarterback Mitch Kelly announced on social media his commitment to Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.

Last season, Kelly had 70 completions for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns. When rushing, he picked up 717 yards on 145 carries and 11 touchdowns.

Milestone

Portville junior Lillian Bentley scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of her career, Thursday night in a 53-37 victory against Holland in a Class C quarterfinal.

Portville, the fifth seed, plays top-seeded Randolph in the semifinals March 2 at Jamestown Community College.